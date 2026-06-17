DOHA, LONDON – beIN MEDIA GROUP (“beIN”), the global sports, entertainment and media group, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club, securing its exclusive broadcast rights to The Championships, Wimbledon across 24 territories in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region for an additional five years through 2030.

beIN SPORTS, the Group’s flagship sports network, will provide comprehensive live and exclusive coverage of The Championships in MENA. Fans can also stream every match live or on demand via the Group’s OTT platforms, TOD by beIN and beIN CONNECT, allowing them to watch whenever and wherever they choose.

The new agreement further strengthens beIN SPORTS’ premium global tennis portfolio, with exclusive rights to all four Grand Slam tournaments in MENA, while also serving as the exclusive broadcaster of Wimbledon in France.

Mohammed Al-Derham, Director of Media Rights at beIN MENA said: “Wimbledon is one of the most recognisable sporting events in the world and we are delighted to continue working closely with the All England Club, one of our most valued long-term partners, to bring this prestigious and much-loved tournament to fans across MENA. The agreement further strengthens beIN’s premium global sports offering and underlines our commitment to delivering world-class coverage to audiences across our territories.”

Paul Davies, Associate Director, Broadcast, Production and Media Rights at the All England Club, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with beIN MEDIA GROUP, which today stands among the All England Club’s most significant broadcast partners worldwide. Through its continued coverage of The Championships across key markets, including France and the Middle East and North Africa, beIN has established a strong track record of delivering high-quality coverage and connecting Wimbledon with audiences across multiple territories. Its extensive multi-platform distribution across broadcast and streaming services ensures fans can follow Wimbledon wherever and however they choose.

“We look forward to building on our successful collaboration with beIN as we continue to grow the reach and appeal of The Championships and deliver the unique experience of Wimbledon to audiences across the region for years to come.”

beIN SPORTS coverage of The Championships, Wimbledon 2026, will feature live match broadcasts, expert analysis, daily highlights, and on-site reporting from London. To ensure comprehensive coverage of the tournament, beIN SPORTS will dedicate five channels exclusively to Wimbledon, with commentary available in Arabic, English, and French. beIN SPORTS 6, beIN SPORTS 7, beIN SPORTS 9, beIN SPORTS ENGLISH 1, and beIN SPORTS FRANCE 1 will bring viewers every game, set, and match live throughout The Championships.

Coverage begins with the Qualifying Competition from 22–25 June 2026 at the Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Centre, Roehampton, with matches expected to start at 13:00 MECCA (10:00 GMT).

During the main tournament, beIN SPORTS will offer extensive coverage across multiple feeds, including the Wimbledon World Feed, Centre Court, No.1 Court, No.2 Court, and three additional show courts available daily on TOD by beIN, providing fans with access to the tournament’s biggest matches and key moments from across the grounds.

Studio programming will focus on the latter stages of The Championships, including ladies’ singles semi-finals, gentlemen’s singles semi-finals, ladies’ singles final, and gentlemen’s singles final, with live build-up, expert analysis, and post-match reaction.

The coverage team includes MENA tennis experts Karim Alami, Adel Al Shatti, Selima Sfar, Fahad Al Saad, and Anass Lamrani, with beIN’s presenter Areej Sleem hosting studio coverage. beIN’s reporters in London will also provide live updates, interviews, and on-site insights throughout the event.

The Championships will be available to beIN subscribers across the following 24 MENA territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD by beIN, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com