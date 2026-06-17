Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries participated in a series of key events hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in Egypt (AmCham Egypt), reflecting its active presence across leading economic and professional dialogue platforms and reinforcing its position as a trusted market leader that contributes to influential discussions shaping the future of key industries while exchanging insights with policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts.

Mr. Seif Thabet, Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of Juhayna, together with several of the company's chiefs and directors, participated in AmCham Egypt's monthly luncheon, which featured H.E. Eng. Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry. The luncheon addressed a number of economic and development priorities of shared interest.

Juhayna also participated in the 3rd Annual AmCham Marketing Conference, titled "Egypt's Evolving Marketing Landscape: AI, Digital Innovation, and Nation Branding," which featured H.E. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, as the keynote speaker. During the conference, Juhayna's representatives took part in discussions on the rapid shifts in consumer behavior and the role of technology and data in shaping marketing strategies and fostering more meaningful audience engagement.

Juhayna's participation in AmCham Egypt's flagship events reflects its commitment to maintaining an active presence within platforms that bring together the private sector, policymakers, and industry experts. It also reinforces the company's role as an influential member of the business community and its ability to contribute to discussions focused on advancing industry, supporting economic growth, and keeping pace with evolving commercial and marketing trends.

These participations form part of Juhayna's ongoing commitment to supporting constructive dialogue around economic and business issues while remaining at the forefront of the latest trends driving business development and innovation across industries.

Established in 1983, Juhayna Food Industries is a leading Egyptian company specializing in the production, processing, and packaging of a diverse portfolio of dairy products, juices, and cooking products. The company has established a leading position in Egypt's dairy and juice markets while expanding its international footprint, exporting its products to 64 countries, including fresh oranges. This success is driven by Juhayna's unwavering commitment to delivering safe, healthy, and high-quality food products, making it a preferred brand among consumers.