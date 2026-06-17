Riyadh, Saudi Arabia — stc group, a leading digital enabler, together with Huawei, has launched an advanced operations and maintenance (O&M) solution designed to support the evolution of stc group’s core network toward Autonomous Networks Level 4 (AN L4). Built on 3GPP Management Data Analytics Function (MDAF) standards, the solution enhances automation, scalability, and operational efficiency across stc group’s core network infrastructure.

The launch comes as telecom networks continue to grow in scale and complexity, driven by the expansion of 5G and 5.5G services and digital applications. Over the past five years, stc group’s core network elements have increased by 2.5 times, service categories have grown by 75%, and the underlying technology stack has doubled in scale, creating a need for more advanced, data-driven operational capabilities.

To address this growing complexity, stc group has introduced ICNMaster, an intelligent O&M orchestration platform built on MDAF standards. The platform enables real-time topology visualization, cross-domain data correlation, anomaly detection and closed-loop automation, helping stc group move from reactive troubleshooting toward more proactive and predictive network management.

Within ICNMaster, FaultSpirit supports faster alarm diagnosis and complaint resolution by drawing on an updated technical knowledge base and advanced reasoning capabilities. It helps operations teams identify and resolve alarm-related faults, as well as issues affecting signaling and data transmission processes, reducing resolution times to minutes while improving network reliability and operational productivity.

The solution also includes NOCMate, a unified knowledge platform that brings together technical standards, vendor documentation and institutional expertise in one accessible system. This gives O&M teams faster access to accurate technical information, supports more agile decision-making and helps reduce onboarding time for new engineers.

The collaboration between stc group and Huawei supports the group’s continued progress toward more autonomous network operations, aligned with TM Forum standards and global industry practices. It also reinforces stc group’s commitment to operational excellence and future-ready digital infrastructure, enabling robust network growth and service diversification across Saudi Arabia.

About stc group:

stc group is a digital enabler, offering advanced solutions and driving a role in the digitalization process. The group provides a comprehensive suite of services encompassing digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT), digital payments, digital media, and digital entertainment. The group comprises 10 subsidiaries across The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

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