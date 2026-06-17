Abu Dhabi: ADCAN Pharma, a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer and the nation’s first-ever producer of oncology and hormone products, has signed a strategic partnership agreement with Galenicum, a leading Spanish pharmaceutical company, to strengthen the UAE’s pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory capabilities.

The official signing ceremony was held at ADCAN Pharma’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in strengthening the company’s role as a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturing specialist and preferred localisation partner for multinational pharmaceutical companies in the region. The event was attended by Dr Shaikha Al Mazrouei, Director of the Research and Laboratories Department at the Emirates Drug Establishment, senior officials from ADCAN, Galenicum and UAE Health, as well as key industry stakeholders.

As part of the agreement, ADCAN Pharma will locally manufacture and facilitate the batch release of selected Galenicum pharmaceutical products across the UAE. The partnership, which will operate under ADCAN’s GMP infrastructure and regulatory oversight, is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing supply chain reliability and improving patient access to high-quality medicines.

Dr Fokion Sinis, Chief Executive Officer of ADCAN Pharma, said: “Our partnership with Galenicum represents a meaningful step towards strengthening ADCAN Pharma’s role as a trusted pharmaceutical manufacturing and regulatory partner. This will further contribute to enhancing our manufacturing capabilities and technical expertise, enabling us to continue delivering high-quality medicines that can enhance patients’ quality of life.”

The partnership is closely aligned with the UAE’s goals of building a resilient and self-sufficient healthcare ecosystem. This will be achieved by reinforcing the local pharmaceutical manufacturing industry as well as contributing to long-term national healthcare security and development. The collaboration will further enhance medicine availability and reduce supply risks, facilitating faster patient access to critical therapies across the UAE.

Sergio Malagrida, Chief Executive Officer of Galenicum Group, said: “This partnership with ADCAN Pharma reflects our ongoing efforts to support healthcare localisation and expand access to high-quality pharmaceutical products for patients in the region. Leveraging ADCAN Pharma’s advanced manufacturing capabilities and regulatory expertise in the UAE, we aim to mitigate critical supply chain bottlenecks and ensure improved healthcare outcomes. We deeply value this collaboration as it’s an integral part of our broader commitment to working with trusted partners who prioritise quality, innovation and improved healthcare outcomes.”

Galenicum is a speciality pharmaceutical company, led by a vision to improve access to quality and affordable medicines worldwide – now operating in over 50 countries, providing reliable healthcare solutions. ADCAN Pharma has three advanced manufacturing facilities, boasting an annual production capacity of 500 million tablets and 80 million capsules. Leveraging the combined expertise of these two entities, the partnership is set to play a critical role in transforming the local pharma manufacturing landscape and driving healthcare innovation across the region.

About ADCAN Pharma

ADCAN Pharma is a leading UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturer established in 2013 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi Industrial City (ICAD III). The company is the first and only manufacturer of oncology and hormone products in the United Arab Emirates and operates three state-of-the-art facilities. The company has an annual production capacity of 500 million tablets and 80 million capsules. Its portfolio includes multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, hormones, cardiology, diabetes, gastroenterology and infectious diseases.

ADCAN Pharma is fully compliant with UAE Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements and international standards, including ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018. As part of the IHC ecosystem, ADCAN Pharma is committed to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering high-quality medicines across the UAE, GCC, and international markets.

For more information, visit: https://adcanpharma.ae/

About Galenicum

Founded in Barcelona in 2003 by Erich J.W. Büchen, Joaquim Domingo, and Alejandro Ollé, Galenicum is a leading global pharmaceutical company. What began as a specialist provider of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for the generics industry has rapidly evolved into a fully integrated healthcare ecosystem. Today, Galenicum spans the entire value chain, from cutting-edge R&D to the manufacturing and global supply of a diverse portfolio of medicines.

Headquartered in Esplugues de Llobregat (Barcelona) with a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in San Agustín de Guadalix (Madrid), Galenicum maintains a robust international footprint with commercial hubs in India, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador and the United Arab Emirates.

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