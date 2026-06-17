Nisus Finance’ total income jumps 109.61% to Dh54.24 million (US$14.78 million) in FY26;

Nisus Finance’s Profit After Tax jumped 108% to Dh26 million (US$7.10 million);

Its assets under management (AUM) grew 67% to Dh1 billion (US$275.81 million);

Its Dubai-focused AUM grew 223% to Dh583.24 million (US$158.92 million).

Dubai, UAE: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, a leading alternative investment and urban infrastructure platform, reported a 109.61 percent jump in its total income to Dh54.24 million (US$14.78 million or ₹1.41 billion) in the financial year ending March 31, 2026, up from Dh25.91 million (US$7.06 million or ₹673 million) in financial year ending March 31, 2025 with strong growth in the UAE market.

Its strong operational growth, platform expansion and sustained profitability come from the UAE operations despite temporary geopolitical disruptions during the fourth quarter.

Nisus Finance’s core business of fund management and transaction advisory reported a 108 percent jump in year-on-year Profit After Tax (PAT) at Dh26 million (US$7.10 million or ₹677.60 million), and Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Debt and Amortisation (EBITDA) of Dh37.14 million (US$10.12 million or ₹965 million) with EBITDA margins reaching 70.5 percent.

The company’s assets under management (AUM) grew 67 percent year-on-year to Dh1 billion (US$275.81 million or ₹26.31 billion), driven by investment activity across India and Dubai, strategic exits and continued traction in private credit and urban infrastructure opportunities.

Key Financial Highlights: Consolidated (Core Business, excluding NCCCL)

Particulars (₹ Million) Q4 FY26 H2 FY26 FY26 FY 25 Total Income 274.2 661.9 1,410.7 673.0 EBITDA 144.7 424.5 1.008.0 448.0 EDITDA Margin (%) 57.1% 66.9% 71.5% 66.1% Profit After Tax 110.5 312.5 677.6 325.8 PAT Margin (%) 40.3% 47.21% 48.0% 48.4%

The fourth quarter saw a temporary moderation in revenue due to deferred investment activity linked to geopolitical developments in West Asia. However, the company stated that the impact was event driven and not structural in nature, with several India and UAE transactions expected to spill over in FY27.

In August 2025, Nisus Finance acquired a majority stake in New Consolidated Construction Company Limited (NCCCL), one of India’s oldest and most respected construction firms that accelerated its growth and expansion both in India and the UAE in later months.

Founded in 1946, NCCCL is among India’s longest-running Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) companies, with a track record spanning nearly eight decades. Over the years, it has delivered more than 200 million square feet of projects across residential, commercial, IT parks, hospitals, industrial facilities, and data centres. With an active order book valued at over Dh1.15 billion, the company has consistently worked with some of the most prominent developers and corporations in India.

On a consolidated basis, including NCCCL, Nisus Finance reported total income of Dh220.82 million (US$60.17 million or ₹5.74 billion) and Profit After Tax of Dh31.96 million (US$8.71 million or ₹830.8 million) for FY26.

Key Financial Highlights: Consolidated (Including NCCCL)

Particulars (₹ Million) Q4 FY26 H2 FY26 FY26 Total Income 2,035.8 4,326.2 5,749.2 EDITDA Margin (%) 13.5% 18.69% 24.73% Profit After Tax 251.2 461.5 830.8 Profit After Tax Margin (%) 12.3% 10.67% 14.5%

Nisus acquired NCCCL during FY26 that helped it to continue to strengthen the group’s integrated infrastructure platform. Since the acquisition, the business added new orders worth over Dh461.68 million (US$125.80 or ₹12.00 billion) till May 26, providing healthy medium-term execution visibility.

During the year, Nisus Finance also significantly expanded its international investment platform. Its Dubai-focused AUM grew 223 percent year-on-year to Dh583.24 million (US$158.92 million or ₹15.16 billion), driven by investments across income yielding residential assets and high-yield growth opportunities. Despite temporary disruptions arising from the West Asia conflict during Q4, the company said its UAE portfolio remained resilient, reporting zero impairment, and continued Net Asset Value (NAV) appreciation across key investments.

Dr. Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance, said, “FY26 was a defining year for Nisus Finance. We scaled the platform meaningfully while continuing to remain resilient through a period of global uncertainty. Despite temporary disruptions in cross-border investment activity during the fourth quarter, we exceeded our revenue guidance for the year and maintained strong profitability.

“Both our India and UAE businesses continued to see healthy momentum, while the acquisition of NCCCL has further strengthened our integrated urban infrastructure strategy. We are entering FY27 with a strong pipeline across fund management, structured credit, redevelopment and infrastructure opportunities.”

During the year, the company also expanded multiple strategic initiatives, including preparations for Ni-YAM, its hybrid credit and asset appreciation platform, along with plans for SM REIT structures and GIFT City feeder platforms. Nisus Finance said it remains focused on capital preservation, disciplined underwriting and long-term value creation, while continuing to expand its cross-border investment and advisory capabilities.

With a diversified business model spanning fund management, transaction advisory, strategic investments and infrastructure execution, the company believes it is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for alternative capital and urban infrastructure financing across India and the GCC region.

About Nisus Finance

Nisus Finance Services Co. Ltd. (NiFCO) is a leading, publicly listed real estate investment firm headquartered in India, with a proven track record of delivering high-yield, performance-driven assets across the country. In line with its global expansion strategy, NiFCO has extended its investor outreach across Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, bringing its deep sector expertise and innovative financial solutions to the UAE and broader GCC region.

As part of this regional growth, NiFCO has launched the “Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed Ended IC” (“Fund”), a DIFC-registered Property Fund and Qualified Investor Fund, incorporated under the laws of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). The Fund is an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited and is advised by Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO (“NiFCO Dubai”), located in Dubai, UAE. Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited has been appointed as the Fund Manager.

For more information, visit https://nisusfin.com/.

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