LIFEPharma, is part of VPS Healthcare and the UAE’s only USFDA-approved manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding with AD Ports Group to develop an advanced pharmaceutical manufacturing platform at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD).

The agreement was signed during ‘Make it in the Emirates (MITIE) 2026 forum and sets the framework for a proposed 700 million UAE dirhams ($190 million) investment, according to a press statement issued by pharmaceutical firm.

The KEZAD platform will expand UAE-based pharmaceutical manufacturing across three segments:

Vaccines (AED300 million): Fill-and-finish facility for paediatric and adult vaccines in partnership with global pharma companies

Oncology (AED200 million): Dedicated production for cancer treatments

Advanced injectables (AED200 million): Manufacturing of peptides, biologics and critical injectables

Under the agreement LIFEPharma will lead technical, regulatory and commercial development while AD Ports will act as the industrial platform partner, providing land, infrastructure and utilities

LIFEPharma said it has also secured a strategic financing agreement with Ajman Bank to support project development.

The platform is expected to contribute around AED 2 billion to GDP over its lifecycle, create more than 1,000 skilled jobs, including Emirati roles and reduce reliance on imported medicines.

Project timelines weren't disclosed.

LIFEPharma currently supplies regulated markets including the United States, Canada and Australia.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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