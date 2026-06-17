SICO Capital licensed by the Capital Market Authority and a wholly owned subsidiary of SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, today announced the launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund, The Fund marks SICO Capital’s third equity fund and the sixth fund within SICO Group’s suite of investment funds. The open-ended equity fund, domiciled in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and managed by SICO Capital, offers investors exposure to dividend-paying equities across the GCC region.

The fund aims to provide investors with quarterly income and long-term capital growth by investing primarily in listed companies with sustainable dividend policies and strong underlying financial fundamentals. The investment strategy combines quantitative screening techniques with in-depth fundamental analysis to identify companies demonstrating resilient business models, sound balance sheets, and disciplined capital allocation practices.

The fund offers two-unit classes to accommodate different investor profiles. Class A is intended for institutional investors with a minimum initial subscription of SAR 10 million, while Class B is designed for investors with a minimum subscription of SAR 10,000. The fund is denominated in Saudi Riyals and offers subscriptions and redemptions twice weekly, subject to the fund’s terms and conditions. Albilad Capital has been appointed as the fund’s custodian, providing independent oversight in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

Wissam Haddad, CEO of SICO Capital, added: “Our investment framework integrates quantitative analysis with active fundamental research to support disciplined portfolio construction and risk management. By focusing on companies with sustainable dividend practices, the fund is structured to serve investors seeking income-oriented equity exposure within a professionally managed framework.”

Commenting on the launch, Ali Marshad, Group Deputy CEO - Buy Side at SICO BSC (C), stated: The launch of the SICO GCC Dividends Fund by SICO Capital reflects our continued commitment as a Group to expanding our investment solutions in line with the evolving needs of investors in Saudi Arabia. Through this new offering, which supports a more balanced portfolio construction approach, the Fund’s strategy is designed to play a dual role by enhancing yield through regular distributions from companies with stable returns, while focusing on reducing the relative impact of market fluctuations compared to growth strategies that invest in high-growth companies. The SICO Capital Equities Asset Management team aims to provide investors with access to dividend-focused equity opportunities across regional markets, enabling them to add an investment category that complements fixed income investments while contributing to building more diversified and balanced portfolios capable of delivering sustainable performance across different market conditions.”

With this third equities fund launch, SICO Capital continues to expand its suite of asset management offerings across the Group, providing clients with professional tools for wealth preservation and growth within the Saudi and wider regional capital markets. Detailed information regarding the fund, including the full prospectus and term sheet, is available on the SICO Capital website.

About SICO Capital

SICO Capital is a full-service financial services firm that offers a comprehensive range of services and products to individual, institutional and corporate clients. SICO Capital has a paid-up capital of SAR 100 million and is incorporated as a closed joint stock company (CJSC) in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) under Commercial Registration No. (1010259328). SICO Capital is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) under Authorization No. (08096-37) and commenced operations on 20/06/2009G. Our comprehensive licenses allow us to offer the full spectrum of capital market activities such as Arranging, Advising, Custody, Dealing, Managing Investments and Operating Fund. SICO Capital manages SAR 6.1 billion in AUMs (as of March 31, 2026G) across mutual funds and discretionary portfolios, we aim to service our clients to achieve their investment objectives through our research driven investment process, insightful financial advisory while operating in a client-centric, high-performance culture. SICO Capital is 100% owned by SICO BSC (c), Bahrain, a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with more than USD 8.3 bn in assets under management (AUM).

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 8.3 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking license from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region's major equities. Since its inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank's continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.

Disclaimer

SICO Capital does not guarantee the performance of any investment, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results; the value, price, and returns of investments may fluctuate, and investors may receive less than the amount originally invested; the Fund invests in securities in accordance with its Terms and Conditions and is therefore subject to a number of risks, which investors should review and fully understand prior to making any investment decision; the Fund Manager does not guarantee the redemption of units at the subscription price, and the value of units and any income derived therefrom may fluctuate; this investment may not be suitable for all types of investors, and SICO Capital recommends obtaining professional advice from a licensed investment advisor prior to investing; participation in the Fund involves the risk of potential loss, and investments are subject to market risks, and investors are advised to refer to the Terms and Conditions for a detailed description of the associated risks; for a copy of the Fund’s Terms and Conditions and financial statements, please visit www.sicocapital.com, contact 8001010008, or visit our offices at the address provided below; SICO Capital or any of its affiliates may invest in the Fund or in related securities, and SICO Capital also engages in other securities-related activities, including corporate finance, investment banking, and brokerage services, and the Company or its affiliates may have provided, or may provide within the past twelve months, financial or investment services to issuers of securities in which the Fund may invest from time to time.

SICO Capital Company - Closed Joint Stock Company with a paid up of S.R.100,000,000, C.R.1010259328, Riyadh 13524, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Al Malqa Business Center, 7702 King Fahad Road AlMalqa District, 5th floor, Toll-free Number 8001010008 (inside KSA) +966 11 521 3835 (Outside KSA), CMA Authorization No. 08096-37, email: info@sicocapital.com, Website: sicocapital.com