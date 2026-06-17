Kuwait City: SANAM Group Holding Company (K.P.S.C.) has unveiled its redesigned corporate website, https://www.sanam.com, marking a step forward in the Group’s approach to shareholder engagement and corporate communication. The refreshed digital presence introduces a more structured, accessible, and transparent experience for investors and stakeholders across Kuwait and the wider GCC.

The launch reflects SANAM’s broader institutional development, aligning its digital presence with evolving stakeholder expectations and the Group’s ongoing focus on transparency and accessibility. The website has been designed to improve navigation, streamline access to corporate information, and provide clearer visibility into the Group’s portfolio activities, updates, and governance-related disclosures.

Through the redesigned website, SANAM aims to strengthen communication with its investor base and wider stakeholder community. The updated platform introduces enhanced usability and accessibility features, alongside a more cohesive presentation of the Group’s identity and strategic positioning. This development also supports SANAM’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency and deliver a more effective shareholder experience through modern digital communication channels.

Monira Adel Al Wugayan, Director of Communications at SANAM, commented:

“The launch of our redesigned corporate website reflects our continued commitment to building a more transparent and accessible engagement model for our stakeholders. As the Group evolves, SANAM’s digital presence must keep pace not only in design, but also in how clearly it communicates our strategy, portfolio, and long-term direction. This platform represents an important step in strengthening our connection with shareholders and reinforcing greater clarity across all areas of our business.”

The initiative forms part of SANAM’s broader efforts to modernise its communication infrastructure and support its long-term growth strategy. Through clearer messaging, enhanced functionality, and an improved user experience, the website further strengthens the Group’s ability to engage effectively with investors, partners, and the wider market.

About SANAM Group Holding Company

SANAM Group Holding Company (K.P.S.C.) is a Kuwait-headquartered public shareholding company established in 1982 and listed on Boursa Kuwait in 2004. The Company has an issued and paid-up capital of KD 23,152,500.

The Group focuses on strategic investments across the healthcare, education, industrial, and real estate sectors in the GCC through influential stakes in leading companies operating in these sectors. Working alongside its partners, SANAM seeks to create sustainable value for shareholders while contributing to the communities in which it invests.

For investor inquiries

SANAM Group Holding Company

Email: info@sanam.com

Website: www.sanam.com

For media inquiries

SANAM Group Holding Company – Corporate Communications

Email: info@sanam.com