Pinterest announced a planned $4 billion commitment through 2031—the largest infrastructure deal in the company’s history.

Pinterest will use AWS Trainium and Graviton to train and run AI models at scale.

The models will power visual search and discovery for more than 600 million monthly users worldwide.

The deal extends a partnership dating to 2010 across AI training, inference, and infrastructure.

Riyadh – Pinterest, the visual search and discovery platform where more than 600 million people find inspiration, curate ideas, and shop products every month, is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to power the next generation of AI-driven discovery.

The planned $4 billion commitment for cloud services through 2031 is the largest infrastructure investment in Pinterest’s history and builds on a relationship that began in 2010. Together, Pinterest and AWS have optimized one of the largest-scale data lakes on AWS. This renewed agreement supports Pinterest’s next phase of growth across AI model training, inference, and platform infrastructure.

How AWS custom silicon is helping Pinterest scale AI

Pinterest has long applied AI to visual discovery and personalization. Powered by its proprietary Taste Graph, Pinterest helps users move from open inspiration to personalized, actionable results—from finding a recipe to shopping a look to planning a home renovation. In recent years, the company has accelerated this work with major advances in its recommendation systems and multimodal models, evolving from traditional retrieval methods to transformer-based generative models.

Most recently, Pinterest launched Pinterest Assistant, bringing multi-turn conversational discovery to its visual search experience, powered by open-source vision-language models optimized for scale.

To support these AI workloads, Pinterest is turning to Amazon custom silicon. The company plans to use AWS Trainium to host and run the large language models and vision-language models that power personalized visual search and AI-assisted discovery. Pinterest is also expanding its use of Graviton—which already powers roughly a third of its compute infrastructure—to run more of the systems that support discovery for hundreds of millions of people every month.

"Pinterest is heavily investing in AI to make discovery more personal, visual and actionable for the hundreds of millions of people who use our platform every month," said Matt Madrigal, Chief Technology Officer, Pinterest.

"This expanded commitment with AWS gives us the compute flexibility, hardware optionality, and infrastructure efficiency to accelerate our AI vision for the next generation of visual discovery on Pinterest. This strategic partnership will help accelerate AI innovation at Pinterest, improving both our consumer experience and advertiser performance by advancing our proprietary models and our use of open-source models.”

Modernizing infrastructure for speed and scale

Pinterest is also using the expanded agreement to continue a major infrastructure modernization effort, transitioning from traditional EC2-based environments to a Kubernetes-based architecture on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS). The migration is expected to improve developer velocity, operational reliability, and infrastructure efficiency across Pinterest’s global platform.

“AWS is the best place to do AI at this scale, and we’re committed to helping Pinterest’s teams move faster and think bigger—benefiting users all over the world,” said Dave Brown, senior vice president of AWS Compute & ML Services.

Learn more about how AWS Graviton and Trainium are helping companies build faster, more efficient AI applications.