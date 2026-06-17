Muscat, Oman: Oman Air Cargo has launched a new daily Road Feeder Service (RFS) between Muscat, Oman and Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), enabling larger and widebody-compatible cargo to be transported between the two countries.

Operating daily, the new service supports growing trade flows between the UAE and Oman by trucking goods in and out of both countries, while providing customers with greater flexibility and connectivity across the region.

“This new service creates greater flexibility for cargo movement between Dubai and Muscat by complementing traditional air freight operations and enabling the transport of a wider range of cargo types,” said Michael Duggan, Head of Cargo, Oman Air.

“As regional supply chains continue to evolve, Oman Air Cargo remains focused on delivering reliable, customer-centric transport solutions that support trade across the Middle East.”

The new RFS offering will transport perishables and general cargo, while also accommodating shipments that cannot be carried on narrowbody aircraft, further enhancing trade opportunities between the two countries.

The new service reinforces Oman’s position as a regional logistics hub, leveraging Oman’s geographic location to facilitate the continued movement of cargo across the Middle East through Oman Air Cargo.

The Oman Air Cargo team will be attending air cargo Shanghai from 24th-26th June 2026.

About Oman Air Cargo

Established in 2009, Oman Air Cargo is a key cargo carrier in the Middle East, focused on high-quality, cost-effective services delivered on time. Operating B-737-MAX and B-787-9 aircraft, Oman Air Cargo offers connections to more than 200 destinations worldwide from its uncongested hub in Muscat. Its modern 22,780 square meter warehouse is CEIV Fresh and Pharma certified and fully air-conditioned including 305 square meters of bulk cold storage for perishables and pharmaceuticals. The facility has a modern, state-of-the-art Live Animals Centre, which includes veterinary inspection, an emergency room, and 24/7 access to Royal Oman Police Customs services.

Oman Air was initially founded in 1993 to service important domestic routes; it has since undergone rapid growth and is today an award-winning airline connecting cities around the world to Oman’s stunning nature and rich heritage. With a young and modern fleet, Oman Air is renowned for its exceptional products and services, both in the air and on the ground, and for the signature Omani hospitality it offers to every guest throughout their journey.

For more information, visit cargo.omanair.com