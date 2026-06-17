Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, is proud to announce its participation at the Africa Energy Forum 2026 (AEF 2026), taking place from 16 to 19 June 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa. Under the event theme "Building Africa's Industrialised Future", Trinasolar will be showcasing its most advanced integrated energy ecosystem at Booth E22, combining high-performance solar modules, energy storage systems and smart solar tracking systems to deliver a comprehensive and competitive offering for utility-scale energy projects across Africa.

The highlight of Trinasolar's presence at AEF 2026 is the official launch of the Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules, powered by Trinasolar's patented n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology. Setting a new benchmark in the PV industry, the G3 range delivers a new generation of power output, efficiency and reliability across utility-scale, C&I and residential applications, driving the global solar industry toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Commenting on Trinasolar's participation, Todd Li, President of Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa Region at Trinasolar, said: "Africa is at a pivotal moment in its energy journey. The continent's industrialisation ambitions demand reliable, scalable and integrated energy solutions, and that is precisely what Trinasolar is bringing to Cape Town. With the launch of our G3 module range and our latest storage and tracking technologies, we are not just showcasing products. We are demonstrating our long-term commitment to Africa's clean energy future and our readiness to be a strategic partner at every stage of that journey."

The Vertex N G3 flagship module delivers a maximum power output of 760W and efficiency of up to 24.5%, engineered for utility-scale projects with superior energy yield, lower LCOE and exceptional durability in Africa's most demanding environments. Certified for high resistance against salt, ammonia, sand and extreme weather conditions, it is built to perform where it matters most. The Vertex N G3 760W will be on physical display at Booth E22 throughout the event. Also, within the Vertex N G3 range, a configuration optimised for 1P tracker systems delivers up to 670W and 24.8% efficiency, maximising string power and reducing system costs for large-scale deployments.

Completing the G3 range, the Vertex S+ G3 brings the same next-generation n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology to C&I and residential applications, delivering up to 485W and 24.3% efficiency with a clean, seamless design and long-term reliability backed by a 30-year power guarantee.

Beyond its solar module lineup, Trinasolar will also be showcasing two complementary solutions that complete its integrated energy ecosystem. Trina Storage Elementa Electra form a fully integrated energy storage solution covering both the DC and AC sides of the system, with the capability to coordinate with EMS for intelligent system control and grid interaction, demonstrating the company's “Cell-to-Grid” commissioning. Elementa 3, the latest product in the Elementa series, features a capacity of 6.25 MWh and is equipped with 587Ah battery cells. Engineered for ultimate safety, the system features ultra-thin nano thermal insulation and a sandwich-structured container delivering a 120-minute fire resistance rating, backed by six-fold electrical protection with millisecond-level fusing. Electra combines PCS and medium-voltage transformer functions, streamlining grid interconnection and enhancing coordination between the DC and AC sides.

A new addition to the Vanguard tracker portfolio, Vanguard 1P Terrain+ is designed to support utility-scale solar deployment across complex and uneven terrain. With patented spherical bearing technology and shrink tube design, the solution enables enhanced terrain adaptability across convex, concave and wave-shaped site profiles while preserving natural topography, therefore to reduce civil engineering needs, lower environmental impact and associated emissions.

Trinasolar's participation at AEF 2026 extends beyond the exhibition floor. Todd Li will also join the Closed Door Leadership Roundtable on Day 1 of the event, participating in a high-level discussion with senior African public and private sector leaders on the theme "Building Africa's Industrialised Future", exploring the strategic role of clean energy technology in accelerating the continent's industrialisation agenda.

Trinasolar's presence at AEF 2026 is backed by a proven track record across the continent. In South Africa, where the company holds the number one market share position and a project pipeline of 2GW, Trinasolar has delivered landmark utility-scale projects including the 506MW Khauta Solar Project and the Mulilo project portfolio, comprising the 382MW Beaufort West project, the 338MW Middlepunt project and 220MW Orkney solar project, totaling around 940MW of solar capacity. In Egypt, the Abydos 300MWh BESS Project set a new regional benchmark, becoming the country's first utility-scale solar and storage integrated facility, completed from installation to grid connection in just 60 days. These achievements speak to Trinasolar's ability to deliver at scale, at speed, across Africa's most dynamic energy markets.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

For media inquiries please contact:

Mariam Agag – PR Manager, Trinasolar MEA

Email: mariam.agag@trinasolar.com

Lojayne Mohsen – Senior Consultant, Fekra Communications

Email: lojayne.mohsen@fekracomms.com