With the rising popularity of installment plans, this solution aims to transform the retail transaction landscape.

Dubai, UAE – Visa (NYSE: V), the world's leader in digital payments, and NEOPAY, the payment subsidiary of Mashreq, have joined forces to bring an exciting new instalment payment solution to the UAE market. The strategic partnership aims to offer consumers greater flexibility and convenience when making purchases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Visa and NEOPAY will collaborate to develop and launch a cutting-edge instalment payment solution that will revolutionize how consumers pay for their retail transactions. This solution will enable consumers with credit cards to split their purchases into convenient and manageable monthly instalments, empowering them to manage their budgets effectively and make larger purchases more affordable.

The partnership comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking out ’Buy Now, Pay Later’ payment options that align with their financial needs and preferences. A recent survey by Euromonitor in the UAE highlighted that 48% of consumers find instalments make high prices more manageable and less intimidating, while 37% believe these installment offers help in handling unexpected expenses. Furthermore, 44% of customers perceive instalments as more flexible than other payment options, and an equal percentage admitted to spending more than planned on an instalment purchase[1]. With these data-driven insights, Visa and NEOPAY are committed to empowering consumers with enhanced financial convenience and flexibility through their innovative instalment solution.

"We are excited to announce this strategic collaboration with NEOPAY," said Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Visa’s Senior Vice President and Group Country Manager for GCC. "The demand for instalment payment solutions has been rapidly growing in the UAE, as supported by the research conducted in Euromonitor, revealing that 20% of consumer credit card purchase volume is now converted to installments. We believe that this innovative offering will address the evolving needs of consumers while at the same time driving digital transformation in the UAE market".

Fernando Morillo – Group Head of Retail Banking at Mashreq, added, "This partnership enables us to combine our expertise in financial solutions with Visa’s global network and technology capabilities. Working together, we aim to provide an exceptional instalment payment experience that empowers consumers to make purchases with confidence and convenience."

Visa's Instalment Solution (VIS) is designed to cater to the surging demand for flexible payments, providing a seamless and efficient tool for both in-store and online shopping using the Visa card. Using the VIS model, shoppers can make purchases across various points of sale terminals and eCommerce channels with ease and select their payment terms. There is no additional credit assessment required and consumers can use their existing bank credit card to apply for installment offer. It also accelerates growth for merchants and helps gain customers by offering flexible payment solutions.

Notably, this solution supports greater flexibility and control over financial planning for the customer, by distributing the cost of the goods they need. It offers a real-time installment solution for consumers, promoting a smooth and hassle-free payment experience, while also enhancing operational efficiency for banks.

Furthermore, Visa's Instalment Solution opens up cross-border transaction opportunities with selected corridors, with future plans in place in key markets such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Qatar. By actively implementing its network-based instalment solution in significant regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Europe, Visa aims to empower consumers with flexible payment options and drive increased conversion rates for merchants.

The new instalment payment solution is expected to launch in UAE soon. Once implemented, consumers will be able to take advantage of this convenient and flexible payment option at participating retailers across various industries.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visacemea

Media Contact

asda’a bcw, Dubai, UAE

Danaisha Gulabani

E-mail: Danaisha.Gulabani@bcw-global.com

About Mashreq

Mashreq is more than half century old bank, yet proudly thinks like a challenger, startup, and innovator. Mashreq pioneered key innovations and developments in banking, starting with entry-level digital-first customers, all the way to powering some of the region’s most prominent corporations and wealth accounts.

The bank’s mandate is to help customers find their way to Rise Every Day, partnering through the highs and lows to help them reach fulfilment, achieve financial goals, and unlock their vision of success.

Reassuringly present in major financial centres of the world, Mashreq’s home and global HQ remains in the Middle East, offering services whenever and wherever opportunity takes its customers.

Find your way to Rise Every Day at www.Mashreq.com/RiseEveryDay

For media enquiries, please contact:

Rana AlBorno

[1] Source; Euromonitor Consumer Survey fielded in August 2022