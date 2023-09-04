Sharjah: Victoria International Schools welcomed more than 4,000 students from all levels of study within its campuses in Sharjah, Kalba, Central Region and Khor Fakkan.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, heavily prioritises high quality education, a directive that the Victoria schools were established under. With the aim of providing the Emirate's children with excellent learning opportunities and curricula according to the highest international scientific levels, Victoria Schools strive to implement distinguished qualitative education in all regions of the Emirate of Sharjah and to contribute to the continuous advancement of education and knowledge.

Dean Pyrah, CEO of Victoria International Schools, said: The educational sector witnessed, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, radical transformation and qualitative leaps that placed the Emirate of Sharjah on the map of educational excellence and leadership, distinguishing Sharjah as the most sought-after destination for education and knowledge.”

XXX stated: "Since opening in Sharjah in 2007, Victoria International School has been distinguished as a pivotal landmark in progressive education. It has risen to prominence as a leading educational institution, striving to develop a creative environment for students, empower their mental and physical abilities, and provide them with the skills to navigate the educational horizon.”

He added that it is considered one of the leading institutions, providing global educational standards based on the Australian curriculum, which accommodates the capabilities and talents of all students. The school has plans to establish new academic branches to further accommodate the increasing number of students and the expansion of its educational services at the geographical level.

He explained that these existing endeavours come within a framework of modernity and development which increase the confidence of new students and their families, and solidify the school’s reputation for educational attainment at a global lvevel, in line with the requirements of the quality of education in the Emirate of Sharjah.

He stated that the school continues to attract distinguished competencies and provides the ideal educational work environment. In addition, the school organises courses and workshops for its staff to ensure they remain abreast of modern teaching methods and the best educational practices, which is reflected in the educational process and the final evaluation grades of its students.

Facilities & Services:

Victoria International School of Sharjah features high-quality facilities, including basketball and football courts, a swimming pool and laboratories equipped for science, technology, engineering and mathematics programs. In addition, the school offers a distinguished library with various educational materials and books.

The school also offers healthy nutrition options for students through state-of-the-art canteens. The menu can be accessed via the school's website.

Victoria International School strives to safely provide school transport to students, as the school operates its own transportation facilities and offers an app that parents can use to track buses, and communicate with service staff.

Lesson Plan:

Victoria International School of Sharjah provides a comprehensive learning experience for students at all levels and adopts an integrated approach to teaching its students at the Early Learning Centre, primary, middle and high school.

Victoria International Schools is a subsidiary of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.