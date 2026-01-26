DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader in data resilience, today announced that Unifrutti Group, a leading global producer and distributor of fresh fruit, has achieved 99.995% data availability and reduced recovery time to just 8 minutes using Veeam Data Platform.

Founded in 1948 in Italy as a fruit and vegetables trading company, Unifrutti Group is now part of the Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company ADQ. The Group now operates on four continents, with 11,000 employees managing farms totaling more than 14,000 hectares.

Unifrutti manages fruit farms worldwide, selecting the best locations to maximize yield and quality. To oversee operations ranging from remote farms to international shipping, systems must run continuously and without data loss — since missing records can directly impact the salability of fresh fruit.

“We gather and log data at every stage of harvesting, packaging, and shipping, with the goals of maximizing quality and freshness,” said Dewet Blaauw, Group Network and Security Manager at Unifrutti. “We use this data to ensure the product is delivered to the end customer with the quality they expect, so maintaining complete records is essential to our profitability and ongoing optimization of our crops.”

Power disruptions, internet outages, hardware failures, and malware or ransomware attacks are all facts of life. Preserving data and ensuring recovery without loss is a top priority on Unifrutti’s technical agenda.

Unifrutti has chosen Veeam to protect its highly diverse and geographically dispersed data assets to bring the freshest fruit to tables everywhere.

“We review all our technology selections on a semiannual basis and Veeam is the top choice for our needs again and again,” said Blaauw. “The usability of Veeam is streets ahead compared to competing products. Veeam boosts our cyber-resiliency on two counts. First, by equipping us with reliable, easy-to-recover backups, and second, with powerful integrated threat detection, which helps us give even our most remote locations additional layers of protection against cybercrime.”

The Veeam implementation offers 20% lower running costs compared to competing data resilience solutions. The solution slashes risk of losing precious compliance data to near zero. By preserving data logs for its fruit with Veeam, Unifrutti maintains the critical audit trail for temperature-sensitive fresh produce that’s ready for sale. Veeam also enables recovery of large amounts of data in just minutes and contributes to near 100% data availability. “If our systems go down, delicious fruit with a short window of freshness could go to waste,” said Blaauw. “Months of cultivating the perfect crop could be lost to an IT failure. With Veeam, we can avoid that nightmare.”

In Unifrutti’s 24/7 quest to bring perfect produce to people everywhere, Veeam plays a key role in ensuring non-stop business continuity.

“In some ways, we are in a very old business: delivering delicious fruit to customers. The difference is that today our customers are all over the world, and we’re coordinating global supply chains with a product that can lose its freshness in seconds in the wrong conditions. When the chips are down, and it’s a critical situation, I have absolute confidence in Veeam that we can recover,” concludes Blaauw.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

