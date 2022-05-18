Dubai, UAE: REDTAG, the region’s favourite value fashion and homeware brand, concluded its mega-money raffle draws in the Middle East on 12th May, held on account of Ramadan. The brand’s biggest-ever splurge saw shoppers across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar win cash prizes throughout the month.

Five lucky winners were chosen in each country every week for five weeks. Each winner received a sum that varied from country to country. In the UAE alone, REDTAG gave away AED 5,000 to each of the five lucky winners chosen every week for five weeks. The corresponding cash prize for each winner every week in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar stood at BHD 500, KWD 400, OMR 500, and QAR 5,000, respectively. Winners in Kuwait received cash prizes up to KWD 600 in the last week.

“There is immense satisfaction among everyone in the REDTAG family after this year’s Ramadan bonanza. Gratitude — which is the hallmark of the holy festival — found its true meaning in the giveaways. We wanted to show our appreciation for customers’ patronage, and we sincerely hope we have brought a smile on their faces this Ramadan,” expressed Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Retail Officer, REDTAG.

In addition, every shopper with a minimum purchase value of AED 250 in the UAE received a free gift during the Ramadan offer period. Shoppers in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar with a purchase of BHD 25, KWD 20, OMR 25, and QAR 250, respectively, too, received free gifts as part of REDTAG’s drive to delight as many during the holiest month of the year.

The value-driven brand also launched specialized Ramadan homeware and fashion collections at the start of the month, along with a range inspired by “Queen of Stage” Myriam Fares. In addition, REDTAG has been actively expanding across the region, with hyper-convenience propositions such as ‘Anytime-Anywhere Exchange’, ‘Find Your Size’, ‘Fashion Stylists’, and ‘Free Home Delivery’.

With several first-to-market services in the Middle East and its tiered loyalty program — RT Rewards — which boasts over 15 million members, REDTAG continues to cement its position as the leading value fashion and homeware brand in the region. Its contributions were recognized by Retail ME through the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ award 2021.

“Congratulations to all the winners. The REDTAG family sincerely hopes that we have given you one more reason to celebrate this season. Our objective, with the annual Ramadan bonanzas or other such campaigns, is to give back to our customers in reciprocity for their continued patronage. We are beaming with pride and joy as we read some of the testimonials from winners,’ added Shehbaz.

About REDTAG

A BMA International company, REDTAG was launched as a value apparel and homeware label in 2006. Driven by the vision of delivering high-quality and affordable fashion and lifestyle products, the brand has emerged as a leader in its niche. From its first store in Abu Dhabi, REDTAG has rapidly expanded to over 200 outlets across the Middle East and Asia – including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, and many more locations. REDTAG is built on a strong customer focus, delivering enjoyable in-store experiences and seamless online interactions that are designed to exceed expectations. The brand takes a 'Glocal' approach to its offerings – adapting global trends to local sensibilities. REDTAG's highly successful 'RT Rewards' loyalty program is currently over 15 million members strong and growing fast. The program encourages repeat visits through tailored offerings and special rewards, with over 90% of the company's transactions now coming from repeat customers. REDTAG is the RetailME award winner for the ‘Most Admired Brand Campaign of the Year’ 2021.

