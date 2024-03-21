Cairo: Valu, MENA’s leading universal financial technology powerhouse, is proud to announce that it has achieved its compliance certification with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0 for the second consecutive year. Valu was the first company in Egypt to achieve PCI DSS v4.0 compliance certification last year. This rigorous assessment validates Valu’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding customer data and maintaining a secure environment across our platform.

"At Valu, security is paramount," said Mohamed Negm, Chief Information Security Officer of Valu. "Earning PCI DSS v4.0 compliance demonstrates our dedication to exceeding industry standards and building customer trust. We understand the importance of protecting sensitive financial information, and this achievement reflects our ongoing investment in robust security measures."

The PCI DSS is a globally recognized set of requirements designed to handle cardholder data safely. Compliance involves stringent measures such as regular security assessments, robust access controls, data encryption, and maintaining a comprehensive security program.

This achievement signifies Valu's commitment to providing Valu’s customers with a safe and secure platform. We continuously strive to stay ahead of evolving threats and implement the latest security solutions to protect the customers’ valuable information.

-END-

About Valu

Valu is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 6,000 points of sale and over 1,500 websites and apps – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, savings solutions, and a financing solution to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 15 million in the luxury space through the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Akeed, and Ulter respectively. In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions with a hassle-free HR payroll service and more through Valu Business. Valu has recently launched a co-branded credit card and its own prepaid card in partnership with Visa. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive mindset with an agile workforce committed to architecting innovative financial solutions.

For further information, please contact:

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer of EFG Holding

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Senior Communications Manager of EFG Holding

osalama@valu.com.eg

Valu Public Relations Team

Public_Relations@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations, and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.