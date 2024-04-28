Connects with second city in Georgia after capital Tbilisi

Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline will launch seasonal flights to Batumi, Georgia, starting June 2024. With three flights a week, Jazeera is the only carrier to fly direct from Kuwait to Batumi. Batumi, a beautiful seaside city, is the second destination Jazeera will serve in Georgia, after the capital city of Tbilisi.

The second largest city in Georgia, Batumi is located on the south eastern shore of the Black Sea and is also famous for its ancient port, exceptional architecture, and European styled quarters. Recently voted fifth among the best places to travel in Europe, Batumi is a hidden gem, notable for its natural environment. With subtropical and mild climate all year round, plenty of activities on offer, good food, and overall safety, it is the ideal holiday destination for individuals as well as families.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways said “Jazeera now flies direct from Kuwait to two destinations in the beautiful country of Georgia - Tbilisi and Batumi. As we continue to expand our network, we strive to add destinations that are unique, affordable, and convenient. This is aimed at catering to the growing demand of Kuwaiti travellers that are always seeking fresh holiday options with good connectivity.”

Flight Schedule

Flight Number Start Date Frequency From To Departure (Local Time) Arrival

(Local Time) J9 615 14 June 2024 Wednesday, Friday Kuwait Batumi 14:05 18:00 J9 616 14 June 2024 Wednesday, Friday Batumi Kuwait 19:00 20:40 J9 615 17 June 2024 Monday Kuwait Batumi 14:40 18:35 J9 616 17 June 2024 Monday Batumi Kuwait 19:35 21:15

Flight schedules are subject to change

For this summer season, Jazeera Airways will also connect to other exciting destinations including Prague in Czech Republic, Tirana in Albania, Tivat in Montenegro, and Sharm El Sheikh in Egypt among others. The airline currently flies to more than 60 destinations across the Middle East, Africa, Central and South Asia, and Europe.

To book flights on Jazeera Airways, visit the airline’s website (www.jazeeraairways.com), or the Jazeera App.

About Jazeera Airways

Jazeera Airways operates commercial and cargo flights out of its Jazeera Terminal T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The airline flies to more than 60 popular destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa and Europe comprising high-demand business, leisure, religious and weekend destinations.

Jazeeraairways.com

Media Contact: Nita Bhatkar | Nita.bhatkar@jazeeraairways.com