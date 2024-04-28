MUSCAT – In line with its commitment to digital advancement, the National Bank of Oman (NBO) and NBO Muzn Islamic Banking have introduced Samsung Wallet, an innovative digital payment solution, for all their customers to elevate their digital banking journey. In collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, this initiative redefines the payment experience by providing customers with an innovative platform that not only facilitates seamless mobile payment services but also enables users to conduct secure, contactless transactions across a diverse array of online, on-site, and in-store outlets worldwide.

Beginning on 28 April 2024, all NBO and Muzn customers will have the opportunity to activate Samsung Wallet through the Samsung Pay app.

Tariq Atiq, General Manager – Chief Retail & Digital Banking Officer at NBO, expressed enthusiasm about this new launch, stating, "In line with the country's vision and NBO's strategy to digitise products and services, we are excited to introduce Samsung Wallet to our valued customers. With this cutting-edge digital payment solution, our customers can enjoy smooth and secure transactions using their Samsung devices, which are quick and contactless, adding convenience to their daily lives. This launch reaffirms NBO's position as a leader in digital banking innovation, and we are confident that Samsung Wallet will greatly benefit our customers by providing them with an intuitive and efficient payment method. We aim to provide exceptional services that meet our customers' needs seamlessly."

Fadi Abu Shamat, Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "Fostering a dynamic leap in our next-gen payment solutions, our collaboration with NBO marks a pivotal stride for Samsung Wallet in Oman. Our commitment to innovation and customer-centric values is underscored as we empower users with intuitive features while safeguarding their personal and financial data through Samsung Knox. This venture exemplifies our dedication to crafting a vibrant digital landscape for all."

Samsung Wallet enables customers to instantly add their debit, credit, and prepaid cards from NBO or Muzn to the Samsung Wallet application by following a few simple steps. Whether customers are making purchases locally or internationally, they can complete transactions securely with just one click, ensuring a hassle-free payment experience.

Customers can authenticate each transaction using facial or fingerprint recognition, a PIN code, or a One-Time Password. Upon utilising this service, every user will receive a distinct PIN, encrypted and securely stored in a certified chip that is compliant with industry standards. This approach ensures the safe storage of payment information on the device, offering users a dependable and secure method to store card numbers.

This innovative payment method eliminates worries associated with traditional payment methods, providing users with a faster, more secure, and efficient way to make purchases. It boasts robust hardware and leverages Samsung's Knox-based security technology to store sensitive information within the device, including fingerprint recognition and encryption, ensuring the protection of users' vital data.

Samsung Wallet is a swift, user-friendly, and secure platform designed to streamline digital payment transactions. As it evolves, it will integrate innovative functionalities allowing users to conveniently store and access vital documents like ID cards, electronic keys, and boarding passes with a simple swipe. This expansion reflects Samsung's commitment to enhancing its "Samsung Portfolio," which is poised to continuously expand in line with the company's strategic collaboration with prominent partners and developers within the industry.

To access the Samsung Wallet service, customers can effortlessly initiate the process by downloading the dedicated Samsung Wallet application from the Samsung Galaxy Store onto their mobile phones. Upon installation, they simply need to log in to their Samsung account to establish a personalised PIN and fingerprint for added security. They can then seamlessly add their cards by either scanning them or inputting the relevant information manually.

This partnership underscores NBO's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By leveraging the latest digital payment technologies, NBO continues to enhance its services, offering customers unparalleled convenience and security in their banking transactions.

For more information on how to activate your Samsung Wallet and enjoy easy payments, NBO and Muzn customers are encouraged to visit www.nbo.om and www.muzn.om or contact our customer service at 24770000 or via the user-friendly NBO or NBO Muzn Islamic Muzn App.

