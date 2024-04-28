Doha, Qatar – Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment, is proud to partner with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and ConocoPhillips for the ongoing Kulluna Healthy Heart campaign. As a key initiative under the #FestivalCares CSR program, this campaign focuses on promoting heart health and enhancing community wellbeing.

From April 26th to May 4th, Doha Festival City hosts a variety of free health services that encourage a healthier lifestyle among its visitors. The booth, currently located at Entertainment Node, includes comprehensive health tests available at no cost. These tests assess blood cholesterol, glucose levels, blood pressure, and Body Mass Index (BMI). Expert physicians are on hand to analyze the results and discuss potential heart disease risk factors with participants.

Additionally, the campaign booth offers valuable educational insights on several important health topics. Visitors receive information on the impact of BMI on heart health, methods for managing cholesterol and blood sugar levels effectively, the importance of physical activity, and the relationships between obesity and heart disease.

Simon Van de Velde, Chief Asset Management Officer & Group Director of Al Futtaim Real Estate, comments on the campaign’s impact: “At Doha Festival City, we are dedicated to enriching the lives of our community. The Kulluna Healthy Heart campaign plays a crucial role in this mission. By providing essential health screenings and educational resources, we equip our visitors with the knowledge necessary for a healthier lifestyle.”

Dr. Mahmoud Younis, Assistant Director of Health Promotion and Community Engagement at the Hamad International Training Center, said that the ‘Kulluna for a Healthy Heart’ campaign was initiated to confront and manage the alarming rise of cardiovascular diseases in Qatar.

“Cardiovascular disease is increasing both in Qatar and worldwide. Although it can often be treated, prevention and awareness are the best way to reverse this trend. A healthy heart is a critical factor in living a healthy life, and simple diet and lifestyle changes can dramatically reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

“We thank Doha Festival City for their continued support and for giving us an opportunity to continue to directly engage with the community. Last year more than 11,000 people visited us at Doha Festival City and were given basic health checks and were able to speak with our physicians. With important and practical information and measures we share during this campaign, we hope to support not only the heart health of visitors but also their overall wellbeing.”

The Kulluna Healthy Heart campaign is a pivotal element of health awareness in the region, striving to markedly improve public health outcomes through accessible, top-quality health evaluations and educational offerings.

For more information, please call on 4035 4444 or check www.dohafestivalcity.com/home/.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Beatrice Zemelyte, Assistant PR Manager, Muse: beatrice.zemelyte@the-muse.co

About Doha Festival City

Doha Festival City, Qatar's ultimate shopping destination and amongst the top 20 malls globally, encompasses over 500 stores within its 250,000 sqm area, featuring renowned brands like Harvey Nichols Doha, Chopard, Al Fardan Jewllery, Marli, Mikimoto, IKEA, ACE, and Marks & Spencer. Additionally, the mall is also home to popular favorites such as Debenhams and Centrepoint, further broadening its diverse retail offering.

The mall offers over 100 dining choices, including key fine dining places such as Yasmine Palace, Leto and Laduree and eateries like Nando’s, Cheesecake Factory, PF Chang’s, and local favorites Monoprix and Jamie’s Italian. Varied food courts at both ends cater to quick dining needs.

For entertainment, Doha Festival City offers a diverse range of world-class attractions. Angry Birds World, the world’s first park of its kind, provides family fun inspired by the popular game and movie. VIRTUOCiTY™, the region’s first dedicated gaming hub, offers an immersive digital experience with racing simulators, escape rooms, and an eSports arena. Snow Dunes™, Qatar's first indoor snow park, features a castle inspired by Qatari architecture and uses advanced technology to create a frosty paradise at -4 degrees Celsius. Additionally, the mall houses Qatar's first VOX 4D cinema complex, equipped with 17 screens and offering an unparalleled movie-watching experience.

In October 2023, Doha Festival City introduced the Virtual Mall, a state-of-the-art 3D digital shopping platform that transforms the retail experience. This innovative platform allows customers to explore the mall virtually and interact with store experts, merging the convenience of online shopping with the feel of an in-person visit.

Additionally, in collaboration with Qatar Islamic Bank and Mastercard, Doha Festival City launched an exclusive Gift Card, revolutionizing the shopping experience with a seamless, cashless payment option available in over 500 stores. Available for purchase at the mall’s customer service desks, this innovative card simplifies transactions and offers access to a host of exclusive offers and promotions. Gift Card holders can enjoy special deals across a diverse range of retail, F&B, and entertainment outlets, making it the perfect choice for those seeking the ideal gift or wishing to shop cost-effectively.

Another major development is The Village, the newly opened outdoor extension at Doha Festival City. This family-friendly area offers an immersive outdoor experience, complete with a variety of amenities. Highlights include a captivating water fountain, dedicated kids' play areas. Aligning with the brand message “My Space, My Choice,” The Village enriches the community experience and encapsulates the "Live More" aspect for families, enhancing the space and complementing the shopping experience.

The mall has been honored as the 2023 Qatar Tourism winner for 'Outstanding Service Excellence - Shopping Mall' and 'Outstanding Smart Solutions - Innovative Solutions in Sustainability,' showcasing its commitment to sustainability and service excellence. This recognition is accompanied by the 2020 Travelers’ Choice Award from Tripadvisor and accolades from KAHRAMAA and the Al Daayen Municipality.

Doha Festival City is a sought-after destination for residents, investors, and stakeholders, delivering an exceptional experience in shopping, dining, and entertainment, reinforcing its status as a go-to mall in the country and region.

Visit our website here

About Al-Futtaim Real Estate

Al-Futtaim Real Estate is the region’s only private master developer with over six decades of real estate and management experiences, with a diversified portfolio across the real estate value chain. Al-Futtaim Real Estate is responsible for a multi-billion-dollar portfolio comprising of individual, corporate real estate and investment assets and master-planned destinations across the Middle East and North Africa region. With capabilities across the value chain and entire real estate cycle from location conceptualization, development, design and fit-out, asset management, contracting and operation, Al-Futtaim Real Estate covers a diverse range of industries and asset type including residential, commercial, malls, hospitality, healthcare, infrastructure, and education.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under Al-Futtaim Real Estate’s Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City. Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure, and entertainment proposition. The Real Estate portfolio covers over 1 million sqm GLA across retail and commercial assets and over 80 million in annual footfall across five malls in the MENA region: Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza in the UAE, Cairo Festival City Mall in Egypt, Doha Festival City in Qatar and Zenata Mall in Casablanca, Morocco.

Testament to its expertise in the retail space, Al-Futtaim Real Estate also provides third party management services in asset management, leasing, marketing and operations for shopping centers in the region, including Arabian Center, part of the Al Naboodah Group.

The Al-Futtaim Real Estate division also manages Al Futtaim’s contracting business, a fully integrated, end-to-end engineering, technologies and construction specialist with a solid delivery track record of mega projects in major Middle East markets over the past 50 years. Al-Futtaim Engineering & Technologies offers customers complete engineering and systems integration solutions.

Visit our website here

About Hamad Medical Corporation

Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East.

For more than four decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.

HMC manages fifteen specialist hospitals as well as the National Ambulance Service, mental health, homecare and residential care services.

HMC’s transformation over the past decade is unparalleled around the world. Since 2016, HMC has opened eight new hospitals and a range of new specialist facilities – further strengthening Qatar’s public sector hospital network.

Thirteen HMC hospitals hold corporate Academic Medical Center accreditation by the Joint Commission International, endorsing the quality and safety of services, while the Ambulance Service, Home Healthcare Service, Stroke Service and Palliative Care Service have all received prestigious JCI accreditation.

HMC is committed to delivering healthcare services on par with the world’s best and many of our services exceed international benchmarks for quality of care, including stroke, cardiology, trauma and cancer.

In 2023, HMC had four hospitals ranked among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers, with two achieving top 100 ranking; highlighting our commitment to combining patient care, medical research and education to achieve the best outcomes and experience for our patients.

HMC is leading the development of the region’s first academic health system – combining innovative research, top-class education and excellent clinical care – and is committed to building a legacy of healthcare expertise in Qatar.

HMC was also the first hospital system in the Middle East to achieve institutional accreditation from the Accreditation Council of Graduate Medical Education – International (ACGME-I), which demonstrates excellence in the way medical graduates are trained through residency, internship and fellowship programs.