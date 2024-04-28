Abu Dhabi, UAE - The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) held its ‘Open Day’ event on April 25, inviting prospective students and their families to explore the college’s diverse range of academic programs and state-of-the-art campus facilities. The event took place both on the ECAE campus and virtually, ensuring a flexible and convenient way for prospective students to explore what the college has to offer.

ECAE’s ‘Open Day’ provided an opportunity for the college to meet and engage with prospective students, showcasing the diverse range of programs offered, and allowing visitors to explore the campus and the facilities, such as the labs, library, innovation hub, and virtual classrooms. Additionally, the event served as a platform for the college to gain insights into the aspirations and needs of prospective students, ensuring they are guided towards programs that will best harness their potential for academic excellence and future success.

Attendees were given the opportunity to visit five dedicated booths, each representing a unique program offered at ECAE. These specialized and accredited academic programs range from postgraduate diplomas and master's programs to credit-bearing micro-credentials, all designed to support educators at various stages of their career journey. Focused on cultivating future competencies, these programs employ practice-oriented experiential learning methods and holistic assessment approaches. Faculty members were present at these booths to provide valuable insights into the diverse academic and career opportunities available through the college.

A key highlight included the booth for the Continuing Education Center (CEC) at ECAE, which is committed to delivering tailored learning and development services to meet the professional growth requirements of educators and professionals across the UAE. The CEC aims to deliver exceptional educational experiences that cater to the varied needs of participants in the vocational and educational training sectors.

Another significant booth featured FabLab, which aims to develop a cutting-edge digital fabrication infrastructure for learners. ECAE’s FabLab equips learners with the latest technologies, tools, and programs in digital fabrication, encouraging a culture of creativity, collaboration, and innovation. This initiative supports inventors and innovators in a dynamic environment conducive to the exchange and enhancement of ideas to create tangible solutions.

Dr. May AlTaee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said, "Our Open Day is thoughtfully designed to go beyond showcasing our academic programs. It presents a chance for prospective students and their families to genuinely experience the engaging community we've built at ECAE. This event is an essential part of our mission to introduce the educational excellence we stand for. We were delighted to welcome potential students and their families to see firsthand what makes our college unique and to share how we nurture each student's growth and development.”

Recognizing the significant role of family in the decision-making process, the Open Day also featured a variety of activities designed for children to ensure an enjoyable experience for all attendees. These included engaging library activities, such as iRead sessions aimed at fostering a love for reading among the younger generation. To add to the festive atmosphere, the day also featured delightful treats like popcorn and ice cream, along with face painting for a touch of fun.