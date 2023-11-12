Muscat – Demonstrating its commitment to education and to sustainable community development, Vale in Oman supported 15 schools in Liwa, Shinas, Suhar and Saham with the latest educational devices. Recognizing the important role of technology in today’s learning journey, the devices will help support the academic growth of students in North Al Batinah.

Nasser Al Azri, CEO, Vale in Oman, said: "We have a responsibility towards our youth, to nurture their talents, and provide them with means to expand their horizons. By enabling the introduction of technology into classrooms, we are not just modernizing education, we are preparing our students to better navigate the ever-changing technological landscape in our digital lives.”

In line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility strategy and commitment to the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goal for Quality Education (UNSDG 4), Vale volunteers delivered the array of devices to schools, engaging with students and teachers, one-on-one. Carefully selected to enrich the educational experience within the schools, the devices included tablets, iPads, interactive bags, specialized electric and robotic bags, the latest projectors, in addition to a variety of furniture to complement the upgraded digital classrooms.

Today, technology in classrooms has become crucial, exposing students to multiple learning styles, increasing engagement and encouraging collaboration. Education stands as a significant pillar in Vale’s CSR strategy aiming to set Omani youth on the path for career success.