Doha, Qatar: The United States Ambassador to Qatar, His Excellency Timmy Davis, visited the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS), the professional institute working to raise security standards, knowledge, and cooperation within the Gulf region and across the globe.

Ambassador Davis toured the facility and was briefed by staff on the cutting-edge programs the academy delivers to Qataris and foreign partners from law enforcement and security services to build their capacity to address shared security challenges and combat transnational crime.

During the tour, Ambassador Davis visited the dedicated office for Doha’s Global Security Forum, which QIASS organizes in partnership with The Soufan Center. The invitation-only Forum provides a unique and dynamic platform for international stakeholders to convene and address the global threats. The annual event attracts high-level participation of representatives across the public and private sectors from the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The Ambassador’s visit builds on the success of a three-day event organized by QIASS which facilitated a Qatari and U.S. training exercise in Doha for hostage rescue operations. The exercise saw participation from the Qatar Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the State Security Bureau, and the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya). U.S. representatives included officials from the U.S. Departments of State and Defense, the FBI, and U.S. Embassy Doha.

About Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS):

The Qatar International Academy for Security Studies is a professional institute working to raise security standards, knowledge, and cooperation within the Gulf region and across the globe. Its clients are prepared for the complex challenges of today’s world through meticulous training and innovative techniques, by facilitating excellence in education and research, and by forging lasting security partnerships across nations and cultures. QIASS, which is a City & Guilds accredited institution, serves multiple market sectors, including government, commercial, and non-profit. QIASS fosters strategic partnerships with a number of U.S. institutions, to include a partnership with New York’s Fordham University.

For queries: qiass.org