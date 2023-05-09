Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based retailer ‘Union Coop’ signed a memorandum of understanding with ‘Emirates Nature-WWF' in cooperation with World Wildlife Fund (WWF). The signing comes as a part of the cooperative’s social responsibility goals to support Government, Private and social welfare institutions and community welfare projects.

The MoU was signed at Union Coop headquarters – Al Warqa City Mall, Dubai, by Eng. Abdulla Mohammad Rafie Al Dallal, Managing Director, Union Coop and Ms. Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF. The agreement was signed in the presence of Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Happiness & Marketing Director, Union Coop, Ms. Huda Salem Saif, Senior Communication Section Manager at Union Coop and staff from both sides.

This agreement falls within the framework of Union Coop's programs to strengthen cooperation with associations that serve the essential community groups, participate in initiatives directed at them, and expand their role in community development.

Union Coop’s MD - Eng. Al Dallal for his part highlighted that this agreement’s primary goal is to establish a concept of corporate social responsibility, a vital part of Union Coop’s community orientation. This will in turn strengthen the bonds of cooperation with the primary sectors and relevant agencies by launching initiatives that are directed towards the members of the society, thereby expanding the cooperative’s role in the community’s development. Moreover, the cooperative placed within its annual strategies to support government and private community establishments for the general well-being of society.

As per this agreement, Union Coop will support the directions of Emirates Nature-WWF and offer moral support, thereby solidifying its distinguished position in society.

In her turn, Ms. Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General of Emirates Nature-WWF, praised the societal role played by the Union Coop in various fields, primarily for the adoption of community initiatives to support social institutions. She further expressed her appreciation for the Cooperative’s moral support to the institution and its help in promoting its services through several channels as agreed by the two parties, explaining that the cooperative’s support for the association will have many positive effects in introducing and promoting the association’s initiatives.

Post-signing, Union Coop organized a guided tour for the Emirates Nature-WWF delegation of the Union Coop hypermarket branch at Al Warqa City Mall. They were informed about the most important services that Union Coop provides to consumers, which follow the best practices applied in the field of food retailing, delivery, customer happiness services, expansion strategies and digital solutions for retail, in addition to updating them of information about the culture of retail trade in the Union Coop. Furthermore, the delegation was educated about hydroponics and the ways the Union Farm located in the Al Warqa City Mall ‘Union Coop’ branch is maintained. The experts from Union Coop answered all queries from the delegation and offered them information about the culture of retail trade in the Union Coop, and the mechanism for allocating sites and sections dedicated to international products and promoting them in their periodical advertising magazines.