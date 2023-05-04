Dubai, UAE: Dubai-based popular consumer cooperative, ‘Union Coop’ announced the launch of its much-awaited discount campaign for the month of ‘May’ covering selected food and non-food products, all of whose prices have been reduced and fixed to counter inflation.

The promotion includes discounts of up to 60%, as part of its regular promotion calendar directed towards delighting consumers, meeting their expectations by providing high-quality products at competitive prices and reducing their burden.

Union Coop indicated that it launches promotional campaigns at regular intervals (Weekly & Monthly) to delight consumers, noting that the cooperative allocated multiple diverse campaigns in May, with varying discounts on basic consumer products and commodities, available in all cooperative branches spread across Dubai.

The retailer added that these campaigns were launched since the beginning of this month, including the ‘Fixed Price’ campaign to stop inflation, wherein the consumers can benefit by either visiting any branch physically or through the smart app depending on their preferred mode of shopping.

Among the products included in the offers are vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy, meat, sweets, spices, rice, oil, etc., as part of a carefully crafted promotion plan in the interest of the consumer, and within the cooperative’s proactive initiatives in providing various options to consumers for an exceptional shopping experience.

