Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Chief Community Relations Office at Union Coop, confirmed that the cooperative’s Smart App and Online Store managed 161,599 purchase requests for food and non-food products during the first six months of 2024. He noted that products on both digital platforms are updated daily.

Dr. Al Bastaki highlighted that the cooperative has recently added numerous features to its app to enhance the online shopping experience for customers. This effort is part of their commitment to providing accessible products and keeping up with advances in e-commerce within the retail sector.

As of the end of June 2024, the number of registered users on the Union Coop smart app exceeded 474,656, while the number of downloads for the smart app on electronic and tablet devices reached approximately 605,000. This figure reflects the high level of trust consumers and clients have in the cooperative.

The daily requests via the digital platforms vary, reaching up to 920. Over 66 promotional campaigns have been launched, featuring discounts on thousands of highly consumed and requested products. Dr. Al Bastaki also pointed out that key services provided by the smart app and online store include express delivery within 45 minutes, a shopping experience without the need for a cart, the option to order online and pick up from Union Coop branches, and delivery coverage for areas outside Dubai when purchasing through the online store.

The smart app offers several benefits to users, including promotional offers with discounts of up to 75% and exclusive products not available in physical stores.