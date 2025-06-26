Dubai, UAE – Apparel Group proudly announces the arrival of Off/Price to the UAE market, marking the regional debut of a fresh retail concept tailored for Brand aspirational-value driven fashion lovers. Known for its curated mix of global brands at unbelievable prices, Off/Price transforms everyday shopping into a thrilling experience—where discovery meets affordability.

The concept delivers an ever-evolving selection of fashion, footwear, accessories, and handbags from globally loved names including - Calvin Klein, ASICS, Adidas, Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, Steve Madden & Birkenstock—offered at surprisingly low prices.

With a strategic vision to open 100 stores across the GCC over the next three years, Off/Price reinforces Apparel Group’s commitment to accessible style, innovation in retail, and enhancing customer experience across the region.