AMMAN — Food prices in Jordan have continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month since the start of the year, with World Bank data and Department of Statistics (DoS) figures both indicating higher food and consumer prices over the same period.

A World Bank report cited by Al Mamlaka TV showed that Jordan’s food price index rose by 1.7 per cent in April, 0.3 per cent in March, 2 per cent in February and 3.1 per cent in January, averaging 1.77 per cent during the first third of 2024.

In 2024, the report recorded food price increases of 1.2 per cent in December and 2.6 per cent in November, while a slight decline of 0.7 per cent was reported in October, following a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent in September.

Prices had risen by 2.8 per cent in August, 2.6 per cent in July, 2 per cent in June, and 2.1 per cent in May, before edging down 0.1 per cent in April.

According to the DoS figures, consumer prices (inflation) rose by 1.97 per cent during the first four months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with the consumer price index reaching 112.39 compared to 110.21.

On a monthly basis, the index increased by 1.83 per cent in April 2025 compared to April 2024, rising to 112.53 from 110.50.

A report from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) warned that hot, dry weather is expected to reduce grain production across Jordan, Iraq and Syria in 2025, driving up import requirements.

Jordan’s grain import requirements for the July 2024–June 2025 marketing year are estimated at around 3.2 million tonnes, over 10 per cent higher than average, reflecting the Kingdom's “heavy” reliance on imports to meet local demand.

Jordan continues to maintain sufficient strategic reserves to avoid supply disruptions.

According to the Economic Modernisation Vision 2023–2025, Jordan’s wheat and barley reserves at the end of the first quarter of this year were sufficient to cover 10.4 and 8.5 months of domestic consumption respectively, which reflects the Kingdom’s ability to manage stocks despite facing challenges.

Despite economic pressures from ongoing regional conflicts, which have particularly affected Jordan’s tourism sector, a key pillar of the economy, the FAO report noted that food price inflation remained stable in March 2025 compared to the same month of 2024.

Globally, the World Bank's June 2025 update showed that agricultural commodity and grain prices had fallen by 1 per cent since mid-May, driven by increased global supply, while export price indices remained stable.

Food inflation rates remain high in low- and middle-income countries due to internal issues, such as poor infrastructure and transport. The World Bank has identified transport inefficiency as a “key” driver of hunger in Africa.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

