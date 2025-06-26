Dubai, UAE: We One has been named ‘Security Company of the Year’ at the Facility Management Middle East Awards 2025, a prestigious industry accolade recognising outstanding performance and innovation within the security services sector.

The recognition reflects We One’s role in delivering integrated security solutions across the UAE, supporting high-profile sites and events for multinational corporations, government entities, and major developments.

The company handles over 400 events a year, including global ones like Expo 2020, and manages over 100 sites such as Dubai Metro, Museum of the Future, and major multinational facilities. It provides services such as guarding, marine security, executive protection, event security, and cash-in-transit for multinational firms, critical infrastructure, and government entities.

"This award goes to every member of our security division at We One. Our strength lies in our team’s commitment to excellence and our drive to innovate as we continue raising the standard for security services across the UAE," said Ayoub Al Mulla, Chief Operating Officer, We One.

We One employs nearly 7,000 security staff, and combines a people-first approach supported by innovation and investment in the latest technology, including:

Advanced technologies such as AI-powered surveillance, body-worn cameras, and platforms like Trackforce to manage incidents.

Smart operational systems, including automated check-ins, a state-of-the-art security operations centre, and electric fleet deployment.

, including automated check-ins, a state-of-the-art security operations centre, and electric fleet deployment. Comprehensive in-house training through the We One Academy and Learning Management System, covering soft skills, compliance, and emergency response.

The award reflects We One’s commitment to delivering trusted, forward-thinking security solutions that align with the UAE’s evolving safety and sustainability goals.