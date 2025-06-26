Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The 28th edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) kicks off tomorrow, transforming the city into a 66-day summer playground with the most-value packed programme ever from 27 June to 31 August, 2025. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), DSS 2025 promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do, see, discover, and explore. For the first-time ever, DSS brings a brand-new shopping experience with three themed shopping seasons to keep the city buzzing all summer long, together with show-stopping headline concerts, live entertainment, world-class gastronomy, and much more. The first wave of flash sales and mega raffles commences with Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, brimming with exclusive promotions, unbeatable offers, and family-friendly deals across more than 800 brands at over 3,000 outlets.

Check out the lineup of events and experiences taking place in the first week of this epic DSS summer programme:

Summer Holiday Offers

Date: 27 June to 17 July

27 June to 17 July Location: Citywide

Citywide About: Summer Holiday Offers, the first dedicated retail season of DSS 2025, launches with 25 to 75 percent discounts across hundreds of participating brands citywide, alongside spend-and-win activations at Mercato Mall, Majid Al Futtaim malls, Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Outlet Mall, loyalty-programme rewards from Tickit and AURA, as well as the DFRE signature Lucky Receipt promotion.

Opening Weekend Concerts At Festival City Mall & City Centre Mirdif

Date: 27 and 28 June

27 and 28 June Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and City Centre Mirdif

Dubai Festival City Mall and City Centre Mirdif About: The most value-packed edition of DSS ever kicks off with an action-packed weekend of live entertainment at City Centre Mirdif and Dubai Festival City Mall. And the best part? It's free. On 27 June, Festival Square at Dubai Festival City Mall comes alive with America’s Got Talent quarter-finalist dance crew Sabrina and Arab pop artist Reina Khoury, followed by pioneering Emirati singer Abri & the Band and singer-songwriter Noel Kharman on Saturday, 28 June. Meanwhile at City Centre Mirdif on 28 June, Jordanian indie rock band Jadal and Syrian vocalist Al Shami take to the stage, with roaming entertainers and high-energy live acts punctuating the mall atmosphere all weekend.

Jazziyat Feat. Banah Live

Date: 27 June

27 June Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Regional pop sensation Jazziyat joins forces with Lebanese vocalist Banah for an electrifying opening-night performance. Tickets are on sale now from AED 132.

Miami Band & Mutref Al Mutref

Date: 28 June

28 June Location: Coca-Cola Arena

Coca-Cola Arena About: A Khaleeji-pop double-bill featuring Kuwaiti star Mutref Al Mutref alongside Dubai’s own Miami Band. Tickets are on sale now from AED 150.

Modesh & Dana Appearances

Date: 28 and 29 June

28 and 29 June Location: Ibn Battuta Mall and The Outlet Mall

Ibn Battuta Mall and The Outlet Mall About: Meet Dubai’s favourite characters Modesh and Dana for surprise giveaways, photo ops and family-friendly fun with appearances at Ibn Battuta Mall on 28 June and The Outlet Mall on 29 June.

Dubai Hills Mall Indoor Run Powered By Skechers

Date: 28 June

28 June Location: Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Hills Mall About: Dubai’s favourite summer festival brings endless ways to stay active this season with a series of indoor mall runs designed for all ages and abilities - perfect for friends, families, and fitness fans alike. High-energy mornings of movement, prizes, and fun for everyone kicks off on 28 June at Dubai Hills Mall, inviting friends, families, and fitness fans of all ages and abilities. Participants can choose from 1 km, 2.5 km, 5 km or 10 km indoor routes that wind through the luxury mall, complete with upbeat music, aid stations, medals and trophies for the top three finishers. Registration is now open, starting at AED 50.

Atul Khatri Live

Date: 27 June

27 June Location: Dubai College

Dubai College About: Veteran Indian stand-up comedian Atul Khatri brings his trademark wit to kick off the weekend. Tickets are on sale now from AED 119.

A Tribute To Adele

Date: 27 and 28 June

27 and 28 June Location: Theatre by QE2

Theatre by QE2 About: Helen Ward-Jackson will be bringing her famed Adele tribute show to Dubai’s Theatre by QE2 for a critically acclaimed live homage to Adele’s greatest hits, with stunning vocals and stagecraft. Tickets are on sale now from AED 120.

We Call It Ballet

Date: 28 June

28 June Location: Zabeel Theatre

Zabeel Theatre About: A modern dance extravaganza fusing contemporary choreography with immersive set design. Tickets are on sale now from AED 139.

Jeeveshu Ahluwalia

Date: 29 June

29 June Location: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray About: Punjabi comedy star Jeeveshu Ahluwalia brings his lightning-fast wit and viral sketches on food, family and life as a Punjabi for one hilarious night in Dubai. Tickets are on sale now from AED 130.

Pinoy Comedy Mixtape

Date: 29 June

29 June Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre About: An all-star showcase of Filipino comedians delivering laugh-out-loud stand-up and sketch comedy. Tickets are on sale now from AED 125.

Adonis Live

Date: 3 July

3 July Location: Dubai Opera

Dubai Opera About: Lebanese indie pioneers Adonis bring their signature sound and fan favourites like “Law Baddak Yani” and “Sawt El Madini” to Dubai for one night only. Tickets are on sale now from AED 175

Slide Into Summer Surprises

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah

Mercato Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah About: Shoppers at Mercato Mall and neighbouring Town Centre Jumeirah have the chance to dive into daily circus acts, giant slide thrills and weekly raffle draws for the whole family. Every AED200 spent earns an entry into an exclusive Dubai Summer Surprises weekly raffle draw with each weekly winner taking home AED10,000 in cash. Each shopper who scans their receipts on the PrivilegePLUS app is also entered into the grand prize draw to drive off with the all-new Jetour T1 SUV.

Jurassic Café by VOX Cinemas at Mall of The Emirates

Date: until 23 July

until 23 July Location: Mall of the Emirates

Mall of the Emirates About: Embark on a prehistoric journey reminiscent of the iconic Jurassic Park gates, combining specially designed themed stations with hands-on interactive elements to create a memorable adventure for all ages. This exclusive activation also offers a dino-culinary experience with a bespoke menu to fit the Jurassic theme.

The Messi Experience

Date: until 31 August

until 31 August Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Dubai Festival City Mall About: Football fans can immerse themselves in Lionel Messi’s world with interactive games, photo ops, skill-challenge zones and exclusive merchandise.

DSS Entertainer

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Citywide

Citywide About: Unlock over 7,500 BOGO offers across hotels, dining, attractions, fitness and beauty for AED 195, perfect for families and visitors looking to maximise their DSS savings from day one. Valid for three months from the date of activation and redeemable all seven days of the week, residents and visitors can enjoy exclusive savings throughout the summer and beyond.

Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles

Date: 27 June to 30 August

27 June to 30 August Location: Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets

Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets About: Dubai Jewellery Group brings the finest jewellery offers and golden winning opportunities this DSS. Shoppers can enjoy up to 70 per cent off on a stunning selection of diamond and pearl pieces, up to 50 per cent off on making charges for select gold jewellery, zero deduction on old gold exchange, and complimentary gifts with select purchases. Adding to the excitement, 30 customers have the chance to win 12-gram gold bars, with three lucky winners announced every week through raffles.

DSMG DSS Campaign

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: DSMG participating outlets

DSMG participating outlets About: Shoppers who spend AED 200 at any participating mall will receive a digital raffle coupon, giving them the chance to enter an exciting draw to win one of nine brand-new Nissan Magnite cars. With nine lucky winners in total, this thrilling promotion offers every shopper a shot at driving away in style this Dubai Summer Surprises.

Lucky Receipt

Date: 27 June to 17 July

27 June to 17 July Location: Participating Retailers Citywide

Participating Retailers Citywide About: Shoppers who spend AED 300 or more at any of the 10 participating brands stand a chance to win one of 10 exciting prizes awarded daily. A total of 210 prizes will be given away throughout the campaign, including premium electronics, luxury watches, and exquisite jewellery.

DSS Win A SOUEAST S06 With Dubai Outlet Mall

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Dubai Outlet Mall

Dubai Outlet Mall About: Shoppers who spend AED200 or more at any store at Outlet Mall stand a chance to win a brand new SOUEAST SO6 car.

Spend and Win a Polestar 4 LRSM at DFCM

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Dubai Festival City Mall and participating BLUE retailers

Dubai Festival City Mall and participating BLUE retailers About: Shop at Dubai Festival City Mall from 27 June to 31 August to win a brand new 'Polestar 4 LRSM'. Spend AED300 or more to enter the exclusive raffle draw. Plus, lucky shoppers will also win instant prizes every week.

Interiors Warehouse Sale

Date: 28 June to 5 July

28 June to 5 July Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Dubai World Trade Centre About: Debuting as part of DSS Opening Weekend, this limited-time warehouse sale offers an extensive selection of premium furniture and home accessories. From sofas and beds to dining sets and décor, the collection spans both classic and contemporary styles. Shoppers can browse pieces from some of the world’s most prestigious brands, including Mariner, Lexington, Giorgio Collection, Alf Italia, FrancoFerri, Nicoletti, Bernhardt, Uttermost, Decor-Rest, Fama, Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, ART Furniture, and Scappini.

Visa Jewellery Program for Dubai Summer Surprises 2025

Date: 27 June to 30 August

27 June to 30 August Location: Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets

Dubai Jewellery Group participating outlets About: Dubai Jewellery Group is teaming up with Visa to launch an exclusive DSS campaign for Visa Debit and Credit cardholders. Among the highlights are instant cashback on diamond and pearl jewellery purchases and a thrilling raffle to win a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers, with 50 winners each receiving a voucher worth AED 3,500.

SHARE Millionaire

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Majid Al Futtaim Malls

Majid Al Futtaim Malls About: DSS 2025 is getting shoppers summer ready with 4 million SHARE points up for grabs from 27 June to 31 August, with spends of AED300 or more. Scanning receipts into the SHARE app helps 4 lucky winners take home 1 million SHARE points each, the equivalent of an incredible AED100,000 which they can spend across 16 shopping malls and over 2,000 stores across the UAE.

Win With Tickit Rewards App

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Participating brands citywide

Participating brands citywide About: Earn points across a wide range of categories at popular lifestyle destinations for a chance to become 1 of 5 lucky winners to take home AED10,000 each in Tickit points.

Shop. Win. Drive – DSS 2025

Date: 27 June to 31 August

27 June to 31 August Location: Dubai Festival Plaza

Dubai Festival Plaza About: Shoppers who spend AED 200 or more stand the chance to win one of six brand-new SUVs or be among 20 lucky winners of AED 5,000 cash prizes.

Summer at City Walk

Date: 1 July to 31 August

1 July to 31 August Location: City Walk

City Walk About: City Walk is set to become a vibrant hub of excitement during DSS - from exclusive Coffee Raves, to live entertainment and basketball activations for shoppers spending AED 100 or more. Enjoy special summer dine-out deals with talabat, explore retail offers across leading stores, and enjoy ongoing Business Lunch promotions that promise to make any midday break even better.

Cool Off this Summer at The Beach, JBR!

Date: 1 July to 31 August

1 July to 31 August Location: The Beach, JBR

The Beach, JBR About: Discover an extraordinary summer experience at The Beach, JBR. Enjoy exclusive in-app dine-in deals with talabat at over 20 F&B outlets, and spend AED 250 or more at any Pavilion restaurant to enter a weekly draw to win an elevated meal experience worth AED 2,500. Shoppers also stand a chance to win AED 50,000 across five draws as part of the TICKIT summer promotion..

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2025:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 takes over the city for its 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, showcasing the summer as one of the best value times of the year to experience Dubai. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS this year promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do for 66 non-stop days. For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector is anchored around three distinct shopping seasons - Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period unlocks exclusive new retail promotions, spectacular mall activations, and life-changing raffles, alongside world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and a packed events calendar. Bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites for every preference and price point, there are endless reasons to stay, play, shop, and celebrate an exciting summer season together. DSS 2025 truly delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether families, friends, couples, residents, or visitors.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.