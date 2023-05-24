First electric-powered deliveries will be made to Carrefour’s store in Mall of the Emirates

Dubai, UAE: Unilever Arabia has announced the addition of the first-ever Electric Van (EV) to its fleet in the UAE. Making deliveries to its key customers in Dubai as of this March, the incorporation of the 1-tonne battery-powered van signifies a major stride in Unilever’s efforts towards reduced emissions via its logistics operations and achieving net zero value chain emissions by 2039.

As part of a strategic partnership with leading retailer, Carrefour – which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE –the EV van will initially deliver Unilever’s products to Carrefour’s Mall of the Emirates store. This will provide customers in Dubai with a sustainable delivery solution, reducing emissions by up to 15 per cent in comparison with traditional vehicles.

The region’s first EV van was launched in the presence of Mr Youssef Lootah, CEO, Corporate Strategy and Performance Sector, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) along with Ahmed Kadous, Unilever’s Head of Supply Chain MENA & PC Middle-East & Turkey, Khalil Yassine, Head of Unilever Arabia and Luc Charrier Vice President of Merchandise for Carrefour, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

Commenting on the milestone, Ahmed Kadous, Unilever’s Head of Supply Chain MENA & PC Middle-East & Turkey, said, “Sustainability is integrated into everything that we do at Unilever. As part of our vision to ensure a purpose-led and sustainable business model, the EV van aligns with our bold ambitions towards delivering a profitable, yet responsible, performance and growth. The introduction of electric vehicles to our delivery fleet is a core ambition and is central to Unilever’s sustainability commitment. We look forward to working more closely with the public sector and industry to further expand the infrastructure and seamlessly support the transition to electric mobility. I would like to congratulate the team for their unwavering efforts in driving Unilever’s vision forward and thank our partners for sharing our ambitions towards achieving a net zero business model.”

Bertrand Loumaye - Country Manager for Carrefour - at Majid Al Futtaim Retail commented, “We are committed to sourcing and delivering sustainably sourced produce as part of our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy. The launch of the first electric delivery van in the UAE from Unilever, a highly valued partner, marks a major milestone in Majid Al Futtaim’s journey to becoming net positive in carbon and water by 2040 – as well as our collaborative efforts to achieve the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 strategy. It is exciting to be at the forefront of such momentous, positive change as we continue to make industry firsts happen.”

Prior to joining the existing fleet, the EV van underwent a series of planning and testing to ensure its readiness and compliance. These included driver training, vehicle maintenance, insurance and on-site charging port installation in collaboration with the EV distributor, Emirates Global Electric Motors, a member of Al Fahim group, and leading global logistics provider, DB Schenker.

Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME) is the official dealer in the UAE for Yaxing EV vans, which features a 105 kWh Liquid Cooling Battery with a range of up to 300 km and can carry a payload of 1,400 kg. The Co2 CO2 emission reduction of this van versus a similar van run on diesel is around 250kg CO2e per truck per day. As part of its commitment towards developing a greener supply chain, Unilever has commenced a programme to test alternative fuels. Since late 2022, Unilever has been testing biodiesel in the UAE with two trucks, which reduce CO2 emissions by up to 15% compared to conventional fuels.

To learn more about Unilever and its sustainability initiatives, visit: unilever.com

About Unilever

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

- improving the health of the planet;

- improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing;

- and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.