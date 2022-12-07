Unifonic has launched its Voice solutions in the UAE, reinforcing the company’s ongoing commitment to developing the region’s business messaging ecosystem and empowering enterprises with improved system-initiated voice functions.

Through the power of automation, Unifonic Voice solutions help clients connect with customers via turnkey voice experiences and seamlessly integrate with multiple mobile applications, online solutions, and business systems using a simple programmable Voice API. Clients have already implemented Unifonic’s Voice solutions across Saudi Arabia, and it's now possible for UAE organizations to benefit from the cutting-edge technology.

“Globally, the Interactive Voice Response market is set to reach US$ 6.7 billion by 2026. We have certainly seen this demand reflected in the MENA region, where businesses recognize the massive potential of voice technology to maximize opportunities and increase revenue by establishing deeper, more personalized connections with their customers. After a successful launch in KSA, we are pleased to be bringing our user-friendly Voice API to organizations in the UAE,” - Ahmed Hamdan, CEO and Co-Founder of Unifonic.

The versatility of Voice makes it easier for large enterprises in a wide range of industries to scale, customize, and fastrack the deployment of automated voice communications across multiple channels. For example, with Voice, appointment confirmations, fraud support, delivery updates, emergency alerts, and customer care surveys can be automated.

As the solutions are highly interactive and require real-time action, trust, satisfaction and loyalty are improved. These functions all come with the promise of added security and reliability, in line with Unifonic’s commitment to superior service standards and regulatory compliance.

For clients interested in finding out more, a free Voice solutions demo is available on request via Unifonic's website.

-Ends-

About Unifonic

Unifonic is a customer engagement platform that enables organizations to delight customers with remarkable omnichannel experiences. It streamlines conversations at every touchpoint throughout the customer journey by unifying communication channels, messaging apps, and chatbots.

Unifonic’s solutions integrate customer communication channels, including text, voice, messaging and web, into a single platform that enables companies to create stronger customer relationships. As newer channels emerge and user preferences change over time, organizations rely on Unifonic to maximize customer engagement and optimize communication returns on investment.

From SMS for online banking to WhatsApp customer service support, Unifonic empowers organizations to transform their customer experiences while allowing them to focus on core business activities without maintaining costly communication infrastructures.

Unifonic connects local enterprises with their customers. This includes leading banks, financial institutions and government entities throughout the region, as well as healthcare providers, retail and e-commerce, and transport and logistics providers worldwide.

With proven expertise in emerging markets since 2006, Unifonic is committed to delivering excellence handling 10+ billion annual transactions for millions of recipients in over 160 countries, backed by a local corporate presence in six countries and a dedicated team of 500+ professionals, serving clients 24/7.

For additional information about Unifonic, please visit https://www.unifonic.com/