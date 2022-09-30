UAE’s Energy solution and Building automation system company Saneg Energy bags 2 Awards as growth partner award and project of the year Middle East. Awards has been handed over in small occasion at in Dubai were Saneg Energy and DEOS representatives celebrated mutual success in getting overwhelming market presence in the region.

Saneg Energy is a system partner of DEOS, A German manufacturer of BMS, has been delivering cutting edge solutions to its customer with BMS in the region. Recent project of Emirates vertical farm – A world’s largest vertical farm is an example of one of such an automation solution where DEOS system controls the all the critical farm room environment. Deservingly for this project Saneg energy bags Project of the year Award from DEOS.

Sandeep Rawat, Co-founder of Saneg said, we are delighted to receive this recognition from DEOS which always encourages our team. It’s in our DNA that we provide customized solution in energy aspects, As most of the buildings are unhealthy and greatest contributor of carbon emission for equipment are being inefficient. We have the workflow model which we solve this problems and German Partners like DEOS which shares the same rapport is match made in heaven.

Philipp Wellmann, from DEOS Germany where also present at the occasion said, Saneg Energy is very interesting system partner for us, as they are selling values to its customer, where DEOS products and solution adds a lot of values. I am delighted to be associated with Saneg Energy very closely.

Abhishek Mishra a project manager Saneg energy said, Grateful to have received two recognitions from DEOS. We in Saneg Energy always delve into customers problems with proposal of sustainable solution. 75% of buildings being inefficient, we have created work plan to combat these with creating tailor made solution case by case to make them efficient. Technology Partner like DEOS has been right match for us in this approach with the quality and approach they offer with their “Made in Germany” products and solution with highest quality and precision. Looking forward to have a fruitful association with DEOS with various plans already in pipeline.

On this occasion of celebration Philipp (DEOS Germany), Mohammad Shereef Ibrahim (General manager -DEOS Middle East), Peter Winberg (from Regin Sweden), Sandeep Rawath (Co-founder - Saneg Energy), Anvita Pandey (CFO-Saneg Energy), Abhishek (Project Manager - Saneg Energy), Anoob (Sen. Sales Engineer - Saneg Energy) , Vhea (Project controller – Saneg Energy) were also present.

