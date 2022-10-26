Manbat Market at Dubai Festival City’s Marsa Plaza Promenade saw the attendance of visitors from around the emirate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate’s fully integrated destination and part of Al-Futtaim Group, Dubai Festival City’s newest addition Manbat Market, saw a successful first weekend at Marsa Plaza Promenade with visitors from around the emirate.

The popular Emirati farmers’ market, takes place every Saturday at Dubai Festival City’s Marsa Plaza Promenade from 4 PM to 12 AM.

Manbat, an initiative by the Ministry of Climate and Environment is more than just a market, offering an impressive range of local home-grown produce in a fun and family-friendly environment. With over 200 vendors and farmers actively participating in Manbat in Dubai and Sharjah, visitors to the market at Marsa Plaza Promenade in Dubai Festival City will be able to choose from a wide array of fresh vegetables and seasonal fruits as well as other local products such as artisanal honey, dates, dry fruits and spices.

Other vendors at the Saturday pop-up market also include coffee, pressed juices and specialty drinks vendors, bread and patisseries vendors, and plant shops. Committed to creating the best possible community way of life that brings residents, visitors and tourists together to enjoy exceptional offerings, Dubai Festival City and Manbat together will work with farms and farmers all over the UAE, allowing them to showcase their fresh produce that is of a high standard, giving visitors and residents of Dubai Festival City and beyond a chance to buy the best local crop.

Another outdoor attraction at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay, Vibes by the Bay is now open, providing a plethora of unforgettable thrilling experiences comprising one-of-a-kind travelling water circus, FONTANA, incredible shopping options, and fascinating range of gastronomical delights at the food trucks arena, an Instagrammable dining space at the helipad, spectacular musical performances and enchanting green spaces.

Visit Manbat Market at Marsa Plaza Promenade along with your friends and family. For more information, please visit www.dubaifestivalcity.com

-Ends-

About Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate

The real estate development and operations arm of Al-Futtaim, Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate is responsible for the origination, conception, development, procurement and construction of megaprojects and the leasing and operation of these projects after completion.

Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate develops and operates an extensive multi-million-dollar portfolio of individual corporate real estate and investment assets across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The current flagship mixed-use urban communities under the Festival City brand are Dubai Festival City, Cairo Festival City and Doha Festival City.

Dubai Festival City and Cairo Festival City are fully integrated communities which have been carefully master-planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential and commercial accommodation, educational institutions and five-star hotels to fully complement the signature retail, leisure and entertainment proposition.

About Dubai Festival City

Dubai Festival City is an established mixed-use destination developed by Al-Futtaim Group Real Estate, which has been designed to capture the cosmopolitan and rich spirit of Dubai.

Featuring alongside a 3.3-kilometre creek, Dubai Festival City is a fully integrated mega project which has been carefully master-planned to offer a superior lifestyle destination with outstanding facilities, comprising residential (Marsa Plaza, Al Badia Residences and Al Badia Hillside) and commercial space (Festival Tower) and educational institutions (Universal American School and Deira International School), and a family-friendly sports and social destination (Al Areesh Club).

Within Dubai Festival City sits the landmark 2.5million sq.ft urban retail destination, Dubai Festival City Mall – home to Guinness World Record holder and cutting-edge daily attraction, IMAGINE as well as IKEA and the only Hard Rock Café in the Middle East. The mall also offers almost 400 world-class retailers, 75 restaurants – many of which feature waterfront dining and some of Dubai’s most photographed sunset vistas.

Additionally, Dubai Festival City also encompasses two five-star hotels – Intercontinental Dubai Festival City and Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City and the recently opened Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City to fully complement the signature retail, leisure and entertainment proposition.

A sought-after destination for residents, investors and stakeholders, Dubai Festival City delivers exceptional lifestyle experiences that have shaped the real estate landscape and continues to reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for business, education, tourism, leisure and entertainment.

For more information, please visit dubaifestivalcity.com

About Al-Futtaim Group

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 33,000 employees across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world's most admired and innovative brands.

Al-Futtaim Group’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organisation to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate.

By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity; Al-Futtaim Group continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com

For press enquiries, please contact:

Shifa Al Usman

Senior Account Manager | Impact Porter Novelli

E: s.alusman@ipn.ae