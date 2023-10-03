Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates Show Jumping Team has landed safely in Hangzhou, China, as they prepare to represent their nation at the highly anticipated 19th Asian Games.

The team has praised the Game’s organisers, commenting on the world-class facilities from the stabling to the exceptional grooms’ accommodation, and the seamless and professional logistics.

With a rich heritage in Equestrian sports, the UAE’s Show Jumping team has already secured qualification for the 2024 Olympics and achieved tremendous success this summer on the European circuit. They aspire to once again stand on the podium at the Asian Games. In 2006 and 2010, Sheikha Latifa Al Maktoum won individual Bronze and Silver medals for the UAE, respectively, with the team also securing Silver in the same year.

The UAE is fielding a formidable team for the Asian Games comprising the following talented rider and horse combinations:

Abdulla Al Marri, riding James VDO Heihoef, owned by Al Shira'aa

Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri, riding G's Fabian, owned by Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri

Salem Ahmed Al Suwaidi, riding Diamond Way, owned by Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club

Omar Al Marzouqi, riding Dalida VD Zuuthoeve, owned by Al Shira'aa

“I am immensely proud of the riders from my country,” said H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy and Owner of Al Shira’aa. “They are dedicated horsemen who invest in and produce their own horses without any financial backing, showing passion and commitment to the sport. They have always deserved the support, and I’m here to serve my country and my people in any way I can, which my grandfather taught me and told me to do, may he rest in peace. I wish them all the luck and success in the world. Their achievements to date, such as winning the second league in the Barcelona Nations Cup, Omar Al Marzouqi’s historic youth Olympic silver medal as the youngest ever Arab rider in the Middle East and North African Arab countries, and the UAE team’s qualification for the Olympics, bring so much joy and pride to our nation. I am grateful to my role model, my mentor, and my dearest father, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for the support and belief he has in me and for his constant encouragement and to my dearest uncle H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Head of the UAE Equestrian Federation for his unlimited support and the trust he has put in me to help serve my country and our talented riders.”

Sheikha Fatima also expressed her gratitude to the team behind the scenes, including GM Alicia MacDonald and Devon Bessette, who trained young riders in the rider’s academy program, as well as the entire team involved in the daily operations - those working at the farms, vet Francesco Puglisi, farrier Omar Elatrassi, the work riders, stable management team, and devoted grooms.

The Show Jumping will commence on Tuesday, 3rd October, starting with the horse inspection, technical meeting, and jumping training session. On Wednesday, two pivotal rounds of jumping will take place, with team medals up for grabs and qualification for the individual final up for grabs. Thursday will see a second veterinary inspection and technical meeting, leading up to the Individual Final and victory ceremony on Friday, 6th October.

About the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation

The Federation was established under the guidance of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, founder of the United Arab Emirates, in accordance with the Ministerial Resolution No.61 (1992), under the name ‘United Arab Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation’.

The Federation supervises and regulates all equestrian activities throughout the country with the aim of building a broad base for sport and preparing future generations.

www.uaeerf.ae

