Leading International Property Consultancy LH1 Global has introduced The Sail, a spectacular flagship development, with a GDV of approximately AED5.5 billion, delivered by the award-winning real estate developer, Sheng Tai International, to the world at an exclusive event in Dubai. Hosted by LH1 Global founders Ben and Rayna Hunter and Sheng Tai International Directors for The Sail, John Tan and Stephanie Teow, over 150 guests were present to witness the global reveal of a prime collection of apartments, penthouses and suites.

A mixture of agents, investors and press were in attendance, with international sales now live. Moving forward LH1 Global will be commencing 1-2-1 presentations by appointment, with further international events expected.

Reaching as high as the Eiffel Tower, The Sail measures 325 metres at its tallest point, with 9 design driven towers inter linked resembling a majestic ship fleet – making it one of the most recognisable buildings in the world. The Sail will also be home to the first Karl Lagerfeld Hotel Tower and Branded Residences in South East Asia, and the first of its kind in Malaysia. The first phase of luxury homes, now available exclusively through LH1 Global, are situated in the impressive Bay 3 and M Tower.

Ranging in price from AED566,000 to AED1.299 million a selection of one, two and three-bedroom units are now available within Bay 3 offer an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in the making, whilst also benefitting from assured net rental yields of 6% and an expected 64% Return on Investment (ROI) over a 11-year period.

Perfect for ambitious investors a range of hotel suites are available to secure in the striking M Tower, priced from AED936,000 to AED1.918 million, with rental returns including a 7% net rental return, as well as an estimated 84% ROI over 12-years.

Full completion of The Sail is a ten-year build programme, with purchasers at this stage offered the opportunity to opt into a “Buy Back” option (triggered in year 11 for Bay 3 and 12 for M Tower), with Sheng Tai International committing to reacquire the unit for 100% of the original price paid, providing the comfort of a predetermined exit strategy.

Rayna Hunter, CEO of LH1 Global, commented: “The launch of The Sail was a major success and Dubai was the perfect location to announce its position on the world stage. The market here is booming, with the great and good of the luxury property world all based here or regularly visiting. Once complete, The Sail will be an icon on a par with some of the landmark buildings of London, New York and Dubai, so there is no better place to reach ambitious investors looking for the next big thing.”

Breaking a number of records, The Sail will comprise:

The world’s longest infinity pool.

The largest sky ring linking 9 towers.

Two iconic venues: The Seashell & Skyscraper Theatre.

Melaka’s first retail duty free zone.

The breath-taking luxury complex will showcase a magnificent multiplicity of unrivalled features for residents to indulge in, including a 6-star hotel, its very own spectacular high-street, an exquisite shopping mall with access to an array of luxury brands, an awe-inspiring events hall and a grandiose sky garden.

Situated on the Melaka Straits, the second busiest shipping lane in the world, The Sail is set within a 27.5-acre site, however, it expands across a larger plot of 166 acres known as The City of Hope, which will be an attractive, ultra-prime waterside destination. The City of Hope will be home to the new central business district, enhanced port improvements, high-end new homes, technology parks, with a focus on fashion, wellness, artificial intelligence (AI), arts and culture – transforming Melaka into an international city and melting pot.

For further information visit www.LH1.Global or contact:

Email: TheSail@LH1.Global

Website: www.TheSailMalaysia.com

Press Contact -

For further press information or comment contact peter@strawberry-creative.com

About LH1 Global

Leading International Off-Plan Property Consultancy for prime city centre off-plan property, specialising in the sales and marketing of exclusive developments across major global cities.

LH1 Global is one of the largest companies promoting the short-term corporate let market in addition to traditional ASTs. Super prime City Centre locations are ideal for this model, often returning double digit gross yields.

LH1 Global offer its developer partners a discreet, off market, pre-build, clearly defined exit strategy for new developments, saving considerable time and money whilst eliminating exposure to market fluctuations.

For investors LH1 Global offer exclusivity, delivering investment opportunities in prime located developments otherwise unavailable to the open market.

LH1 Global is considered the most acquisitive property company of prime global city centre residential developments with unrivalled distribution channels in core areas such as Asia, The Middle East, Europe, Australasia and North America.