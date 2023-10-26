60% of Consumers Eager to Transform Everyday Life, McKinsey Report Reveals.

UAE, Dubai: – Today, the Dubai based metaverse project Everdome unveiled SPACES - the debut release of their new Metaverse-as-a-Service product line, which aims to make the metaverse more accessible for all.

Although, according to a recent report by McKinsey, almost 60 percent of consumers using today’s early version of the metaverse are excited about transitioning everyday activities to it, and 95 percent of business leaders are expecting the metaverse to have a positive impact on their industry within five to ten years, the metaverse remains confusing for many business and consumer users, with greater barriers to entry and understanding than widely used web2 applications.

Everdome seeks to change this with their new SPACES application, which will deliver easy-to-use, customizable and engaging metaverse pop-up spaces that can be created in a matter of minutes.

SPACES will allow users without deep technical knowledge to quickly produce metaverse experiences which can last for days, weeks or even a matter of hours as a metaverse pop-up space.

This product release follows closely behind Everdome’s Mars Landing experience release, which represented the completion of their alpha layer-one of their immersive metaverse destination, taking users from a virtual Hatta Spaceport through to a digital imagining of a future Martian civilization.

The Everdome team combines the power of Unreal Engine 5 with blockchain technology, wrapping them together to create easy to use metaverse templates that enable users to showcase images, video, streaming and more to invited guests - who can then react and socialize using avatars in a three-dimensional, immersive and interactive environment.

Created as a stand-alone application from their hyper-realistic Mars metaverse environment, SPACES addresses the ongoing challenge of accessibility in metaverse development, allowing a wider audience to take their first steps into the web3 world.

Everdome CEO Jeremy Lopez is spearheading this drive to improve metaverse engagement to a wider audience, stating:

‘’The metaverse is really just getting started. However, we need to provide people with a simple jumping in point so they can really get a taste of the possibilities and differences between the web2 and web3 experiences.’’

Releasing first in Alpha for their community of landholders inside their Everdome experience, their SPACES release forms just part of Everdome’s wider Metaverse-as-a-Service product line, encompassing both easy to use metaverse templates and custom developments for brands and businesses, which will be gradually released over Q3 2023 and Q1 2024.

Lopez adds: ‘’Metaverse-as-a-service is an arena that is very exciting and with huge growth potential - to make sure the metaverse is usable by more people, quickly - focusing on tooling & products knocking down barriers to entry.’’

Much as SaaS became a standard for web2 development, Everdome believes that Metaverse-as-a-Service will become a similar standard for web3, providing on demand, value for money subscription based access to easy metaverse development for individuals, brands and businesses of all sizes.

About Everdome

Everdome is creating the most hyper-realistic metaverse experience. Bringing brands and users together in a digital-life meets real-world experience, all with the purpose of interconnecting the digital and physical worlds seamlessly - ultimately creating the most realistic web3 experience.

