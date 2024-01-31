Dubai, UAE: Ranked the 3rd largest destination market for Italian jewelry exports, the UAE is welcoming 41 Italian jewelry manufacturers as part of the Italy Pavilion at the 53rd Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show. Open from 31st January to 4th February at Hall No. 4 at the Sharjah Expo Centre, the pavilion will spotlight leading craftspeople and designs under the renowned “Made in Italy” brand.

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), Designed by Artex, in collaboration with the Italian Confederation of Craft Traders and SMEs (CNA), this showcase aligns with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' mission to promote the Italian jewelry sector abroad.

The gold and silver jewelry sector is one of the most important manufacturing sectors of the Italian economy, as well as one of the most export-oriented, with over 85% of turnover coming from foreign markets. The Italian style and creativity, the skill of the craftspeople, the accuracy of the techniques and the originality of the products make “Made in Italy” jewelry pieces stand out.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, said: "We are proud to showcase the excellence of Italy's jewelry sector at the Italy Pavilion. With almost EUR1bn in value, jewelry represents the first sector for Italian exports in the UAE. Emirati customers appreciate the excellence, quality, and outstanding design of Italian jewels, inspired by our rich heritage and manufacturing tradition. We look forward to enhancing this valuable trade relationship, contributing to the ongoing success of the Italian jewelry industry in the UAE market.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE and Director of the UAE’s ITA office, commented: “The 53rd edition of the Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show underscores the strategic significance of the UAE for Italy’s jewelry industry. In the last official available trade data reports, as of October 2023, Italy is the 3rd global supplier of jewelry to this market with an export value of EUR 918 million, and a market share of approximately 9%. Demand for luxury goods is strong. According to Euromonitor, it has increased by 4.8% in 2023 and there's a positive forecast of an average CAGR increase of +4.7% in the next 5 years. This creates even more opportunities for Italian jewelers that are looking to exports to the UAE and reflects the importance of UAE-Italy business and trade relationship. The Italian Lounge at the 53rd edition of the Watch and Jewelry Middle East Show gives our companies the opportunity to engage with buyers, visitors, and a luxury-focused customer base, while our team at ITA is ready to assist our companies during and after the days of the trade show, maximizing the business impact and building a successful follow-up process with their clients.”

The UAE has witnessed a growing emphasis on sustainability. This trend is driven by consumer awareness and concern about the environmental impact of the jewelry industry, this trend is expected to continue to expand. Italy’s jewelry exporters are embracing sustainability, ethics, and transparency in the production and transportation process of goods, in line with global climate targets and an orientation towards sustainable production practices.

About Italian Trade Agency

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates

