Abu Dhabi / Ljubljana: The United Arab Emirates has become one of the first countries in the world with a certified AI Powered Leader Trainer, marking a significant step in building AI ready leadership across the region.

Chafik Moalem, a seasoned executive based in Abu Dhabi with decades of experience across the UAE and the wider region, has successfully completed the AI Powered Leader certification. The certificate was awarded by Darko Butina, founder of Reliabl.it and creator of the AI Powered Leader methodology and recognized expert on management, AI and business transformation.

The AI Powered Leader approach focuses on enabling top management – CEOs, board members and C-level leaders to drive AI transformation strategically, rather than treating AI as a series of isolated technology pilots. With this certification, Chafik Moalem will work with UAE enterprises to move from experimentation to measurable impact.

“AI transformation starts and often fails – in the boardroom,” said Darko Butina, founder of Reliabl.it and author of the AI Powered Leader approach. “Our mission is to give leaders a practical, end-to-end framework from clarifying where AI truly creates value to redesigning processes and finally ensuring robust implementation in production. Chafik’s experience in the UAE combined with his technical background, makes him an ideal partner for companies that want to move beyond hype and deliver real business outcomes with AI.”

With his engineering and technology experience, Chafik Moalem will support enterprises across all key phases of AI transformation from early strategic clarity and use case prioritization to implementation, scaling and production operations.

“The UAE has made bold commitments in AI and digital transformation,” said Chafik Moalem, certified AI Powered Leader Trainer for the UAE. “What many organizations now need is a structured, proven way to align leadership, technology and operations. AI Powered Leader offers exactly that. I am excited to work with UAE companies to transform AI from a buzzword into a core business capability.”

About AI Powered Leader

AI Powered Leader is a leadership framework and educational program designed for top management of mid-sized and large companies. It helps CEOs, board members and C-level executives understand where AI can create real value, how to redesign processes and operating models, and how to lead AI transformation in a structured, low-risk and business-focused way. The approach combines executive education, strategic advisory and practical tools for implementation.

About Reliabl.it

Reliabl.it provides and end-to-end platform for successful enterprise AI transformation. The company works together with decision makers of mid to large organizations by first sharing know-how and relevant insights, advising on infusion of strategy with AI, facilitating proper planning and leading AI implementation and by ultimately supporting leadership with Reliabl.it solution for managing AI powered companies - enterprises that embrace and use modern and efficient dynamic strategy as a leadership tool instead of relying on old and obsolete static strategy approach.

Media Contact

Darko Butina

Founder, Reliabl.it & Author of AI Powered Leader

Partner @ BUDS

e: darko.butina@buds.si

m: +386 41 641 275

w: www.buds.si, www.aipoweredleader.info, www.reliabl.it