DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- (BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- Expereo, the world-leading managed Network as a Service (NaaS) company that connects people, places and things anywhere is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place To Work® UAE for the first time. This esteemed recognition is based entirely on current employee feedback about their workplace experience. In this year’s survey, an impressive 94% of employees said Expereo is a great place to work—three points above the average benchmark. Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership practices proven to drive market-leading performance, high retention, and strong innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that reflects consistent and intentional commitment to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work®. “Certification is the only official recognition determined by real-time employee feedback. By earning this honor, Expereo has clearly distinguished itself as one of the best companies to work for, offering an outstanding workplace environment.”

Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, added: “I am incredibly proud of our UAE team for this achievement. When we opened our Dubai office 14 years ago, our goal was to build an exceptional team and a workplace where people enjoy the colleagues they work with, embrace our culture, and deliver outstanding service every day. Congratulations to the management team for fostering pride, trust, and genuine camaraderie across the organization.”

Raed Rached, Expereo Managing Director UAE, commented: “We are thrilled to be officially certified as a Great Place To Work in the UAE. Our people are at the heart of Expereo’s success regionally and globally. It is an honor to lead such exceptional talent who continuously elevate our customer experience and drive our growth. This recognition reflects their dedication, resilience, and commitment to excellence. We celebrate this milestone together and remain committed to sustaining a workplace where every team member feels valued, empowered, and inspired.”

Investing in People: Key Initiatives Introduced in 2024–2025

This year, Expereo launched several programs to support employees professionally and personally:

Expereo Heroes & Recognition Awards: Where we celebrate top performers, with winners recognized during quarterly all-hands meetings led by the CEO to cultivate a winning mindset.

Where we celebrate top performers, with winners recognized during quarterly all-hands meetings led by the CEO to cultivate a winning mindset. Talent & Future Leaders Program: Prepares emerging talent to become the company’s next generation of leaders.

Prepares emerging talent to become the company’s next generation of leaders. Employee Wellbeing Initiatives: Regular expert-led sessions focused on mental, emotional, financial literacy and physical wellbeing.

Regular expert-led sessions focused on mental, emotional, financial literacy and physical wellbeing. Community Engagement: As part of Expereo’s global charity day, the Dubai office partnered with Beit Al Khair, contributing both corporately and individually to support the local community.

At Expereo, culture is more than a value—it is the foundation of a workplace where people feel respected, recognized, rewarded, and genuinely cared for.

According to Great Place To Work® research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified™ workplace. Employees at Certified™ organizations are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, share in company profits, and have equitable opportunities for advancement.

About Expereo

Expereo is a world-leading Managed Network as a Service provider that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.

Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® (www.greatplacetowork.me) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place To Work® also supports companies in all scales in constructing the perfect workplaces and improving them with its offices in 5 continents and 60+ countries using its Trust Index Survey™ and Culture Management platform Emprising™ Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

