Locally-sourced content in employment is a major concern in Oman and a principal part of the employment strategy. As Oman tries to diversify the economy away from oil and gas Omanisation is a key focus. Employment local content in simultaneously increasing the number of Omani employees but also building long-term economic resilience. Hence, developing the national profile and self-sufficiently leading and shaping the future industries of the country.

The point of focus in Oman is the local content in employees in the positions as it facilitates the shaping of a competitive young national workforce. In the past, a number of key industrial components had specialised roles that were filled by expatriates as the Omani workforce was underdeveloped, leading to an industrial growth.

To mitigate this gap, in a combined effort from the public and private sector in Oman, creation of educational offers employment is sustainable these initiatives also aimed to improve the employment of the local workforce and support the self-sustaining economy of Oman.

Policymakers cite numerous interconnected benefits when it comes to the adoption of workforce development practices alongside national localisation strategies.

Perhaps the most significant benefit is the ability to retain more value added in the national economy. Work development and national localization strategies allow SMEs and the businesses they serve to retain and circulate more money in the domestic economy rather than the more damaging outflow of funds to other countries. This in turn stimulates new economic opportunities and feeds the more impactful streams of entrepreneurial and economic activity.

This economic activity improves the living standards and employment opportunities within towns and more closely aligns with the national economic objectives of Vision 2040 which strives for inclusive and more diversified economic activity while widening the economic opportunities for all of its citizens.

Workforce development in Oman lacks the required pace and extent of coverage in certain industries when compared to the opportunities and benefits they offer the economy. These include the oil and gas, logistics, manufacturing, tourism, and renewable energy industries.

These sectors are the backbone of Oman’s economy and its future growth. Companies are often required to meet Omanisation targets and go beyond mere compliance to develop academies, on-the-job training, and school partnerships to integrate the workforce into meaningful employment. These efforts benefit the economy because they help the vast number of Omani employees who enter the workforce to more fully engage to their benefit and that of the economy.

The expansion of local content also has issues, though. One such issue is the balancing of the importance of fast-tracking the economic growth of the country by training local Omani workers and having to wait the lengthy amount of time it takes to train workers to the international standards. In some sectors, the workers to hone such specialized skills over the course of several years are needed, and companies are required to make huge investments into training and instructional resources. Making the construction of workplaces that inspire Omanis with long-term employees to develop their skills, instill job residence and advance professionally is also a challenge. In order to overcome these issues, the government, the private sector, and the education sector just need to work with each other.

Given the circumstances, Oman is forging ahead and has made steady improvements in these issues. The vision of the country is long-term and the increasing number of Omani professionals in the technical, administrative and leadership positions is a good indication of that. The Local Content policies are aimed at building a developed, digital economy with the ability to compete at a global level, as with many other policies.

Local Content operates within a specific area of employment, and in Oman, it has a critical influence on the overall economy. The country of Oman is fabricating a self-sustaining economy by establishing a social system that includes education, training, and jobs for the citizens of Oman. This education-driven system will focus on the citizens of Oman and will use the many social systems of Oman for growth. This will allow Oman to depend on itself in the many areas of advancement and growth.

