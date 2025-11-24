Muscat – The Ministry of Social Development has issued a decision to establish an association to regulate the recruitment of expatriate workers.

H E Dr Laila bint Ahmed al Najjar, Minister of Social Development, issued Ministerial Decision No 405/2025 on November 20, creating the Association of Expatriate Labour Recruitment Agencies.

The association will work to organise the recruitment sector and improve coordination between licensed agencies, government bodies and companies within and outside the sultanate.

Its responsibilities include ensuring recruitment practices comply with the Basic Law and labour regulations, and representing member agencies before government entities. It will also support the resolution of issues between agencies, employers and workers by coordinating with embassies through the Foreign Ministry.

The association will cooperate with authorities to address unlicensed recruitment activities and contribute to regulating the labour market. It is tasked with coordinating the recruitment of suitable workers for Oman, including the approval of memoranda of understanding with labour-exporting countries and expanding recruitment channels to various nationalities, subject to approval by government agencies and accredited embassies.

A 12-member board of directors will manage the association for a two-year term, with members eligible for re-election. Only the founding members may run for the board at the first general assembly.

The association’s funding will come from membership fees, donations and bequests approved by the minister, revenues from activities, government subsidies and other ministry-approved sources.

