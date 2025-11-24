Muscat – AmCham Oman (formerly the Oman American Business Council) successfully hosted an in-depth session on Employment in Oman, presented by Sabrina Saxena, Partner – Employment at Al Tamimi & Company, at the Radisson Panorama Hotel.

The session drew a strong turnout from AmCham Oman members, HR professionals, legal advisors, and business leaders eager to gain clarity on the latest developments in Oman’s employment regulations and the Social Protection Law.

Adding to this, Ahmed al Barwani, Partner at Al Tamimi & Co Oman, commented:

“Employment law continues to evolve in Oman in alignment with the nation’s Vision 2040 goals. Through sessions like this, we aim to help organizations understand and apply these changes effectively, ensuring compliance while fostering fair and productive workplaces.”

The event concluded with a lively Q&A session and networking opportunity, reinforcing AmCham Oman’s role as a leading platform for professional exchange, business insights, and collaboration between the U.S. and Omani business communities.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

