Muscat - Under the leadership of Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation, the results of the 'Employer Survey 2025' conducted by the Ministry's Department of Statistics and Information were announced on Monday. The survey aimed to study the alignment of higher education outputs with the national labour market requirements and identify the skills and competencies needed in various economic sectors.

The employer survey targeted institutions that have employed graduates from higher education institutions between 2018 and the present. The data collection period lasted approximately two consecutive months, with 4,430 establishments in the study population. Of these, 1,083 companies responded, achieving a response rate of 24.4 per cent, demonstrating good cooperation and responsibility from the private sector.

The survey aimed to enhance employment opportunities for Omani higher education graduates by providing accurate data on labour market needs and assessing the alignment of academic programmes with employer requirements. It sought to gather employers' opinions on current and future needs, monitor recruitment, training, job satisfaction, skills acquisition, and workplace performance indicators to develop more effective policies.

Dr Rahma emphasised that the survey is a crucial compass to align educational outputs with labour market needs. It aims to expand opportunities for youth by introducing them to required specialisations and skills, including self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The Minister highlighted that 68 per cent of employers had hired Omani graduates from higher education institutions, showing growing confidence in employing national talent. Additionally, 47 per cent reported hiring graduates without prior work experience, indicating willingness to invest in training and on-the-job experience.

Despite positive indicators, challenges remain as 38 per cent of companies reported difficulties employing Omani graduates due to a lack of practical experience. However, 23 per cent of private sector institutions collaborate with higher education institutions in training, employment, and community services.

Maitha bint Dawood al Lawati, Assistant Director of the Statistics and Information Department, noted that 76 per cent of employers were satisfied with Omani graduates working in private sector institutions. Employers preferred to hire graduates in management, commerce, engineering, and information technology, with a preference for bachelor's degree holders.

Abdullah bin Ali al Shibli, Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, emphasised the need for soft skills like teamwork, communication, and IT proficiency in the dynamic labour market. The survey results align with this trend.

The survey provides an accurate view of the private sector's current and future needs for skills, specialisations, and qualifications, contributing to monitoring performance and improving employment policies. It assesses graduates' skill levels, job performance, and the importance of training in preparing graduates for the job market. The closing ceremony honoured sponsoring organisations and institutions with response rates exceeding 30 per cent.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

