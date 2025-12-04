Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), the flag carrier of Azerbaijan, is partnering with HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a leading global travel technology platform, to bring data-driven travel fintech solutions to Eurasia. HTS' innovative Disruption Assistance For Any Reason (DAFAR) product is designed to provide airlines with a powerful tool for managing flight disruptions and enhancing customer satisfaction.

DAFAR from HTS is a novel fintech ancillary that is integrated directly into the booking flow on Azerbaijan Airlines’ website and app. It addresses customer concerns around delays and cancellations.

Azerbaijan customers can opt to add DAFAR to their booking for an additional fee. Flights are actively monitored for disruptions – if a traveler’s flight experiences a qualifying disruption (a delay of 2+ hours or cancellation on the day of travel), the passenger is immediately notified. The passenger can then rebook a new flight to their destination on any airline – at no extra cost (up to a maximum amount). If they're not satisfied with their rebooking options, they can receive a 100% refund of their flight and travel on their existing ticket.

"At Azerbaijan Airlines, we are committed to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of our travelers," said Jamil Manizade, Chief Commercial Officer of Azerbaijan Airlines. "This partnership will allow us to drive customer loyalty and provide a more responsive service to our passengers.”

“We are proud to partner with Azerbaijan Airlines to service more customers in Eurasia,” said Dakota Smith, President & Co-Founder of Hopper and HTS. “With our fintech ancillaries, we are not only offering a solution that adds significant value to passengers.”

About HTS

HTS, a leading global travel technology platform, uses its data advantage and AI-driven travel technology to help partners address modern traveler needs. The company has developed several unique fintech ancillaries that address everything from pricing volatility to trip disruptions. Working with the world's leading banks, airlines and travel providers, HTS supercharges its partners’ direct channels with its travel fintech and e-commerce products. To find out more about HTS, visit hts.hopper.com.

About Azerbaijan Airlines

AZAL holds the prestigious 4-Star Skytrax rating and has repeatedly been named Best Regional Airline in Central Asia and the CIS at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. As an IATA member, the airline continues to expand its network, drive digital innovation, and enhance passenger comfort. With a modern fleet that meets ICAO standards and an expanding route network, AZAL provides top-level service while strengthening Azerbaijan’s position in the global aviation market.

Sustainable development is a cornerstone of AZAL’s strategy. The airline is a signatory of the UN Global Compact, publishes its ESG commitments, and participates in IATA’s CO₂ Connect and IEnvA programs, reinforcing its position as a reliable and responsible partner in the international aviation industry.