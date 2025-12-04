On November 27th 2025, Great Place to Work® - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed the Best Workplaces in Public Sector™ in KSA and UAE. This list highlights 10 winners in KSA and 10 in UAE that exemplify how a supportive and inclusive work environment can enhance productivity and employee satisfaction, ultimately benefiting the communities they serve.

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Public Sector™ list Mohammed AlShair, Executive Chairman of Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

“Congratulations to the 2025 Best Workplaces in Public Sector in KSA and UAE. We are thrilled to recognize these exemplary workplaces for their commitment to cultivating a positive workplace culture that benefits their employees and enhances the quality of service they provide to the community.”

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in Public Sector™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

Celebrating these outstanding workplaces not only honors their achievements, but also highlights the importance of investing in the workforce. Congratulations to all winners on 2025 Best Workplaces in Public Sector in KSA and UAE lists. A positive workplace in government enhances service delivery and strengthens community trust.”

Top Best Workplaces 2025 Best Workplaces in Public Sector™ list of the year 2025

KSA List Winners

Madinah Award Foundation Saudi Dodgeball Federation Asharqia Chamber Hail Region Development Authority Riyadh Infrastructure Project Center (RIPC) National Developmental Housing Foundation – SAKAN CMA Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources (MIM) Aseer Development Authority Ministry of Communications and Information Technology

UAE List Winners

DEWA Dubai Police Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Est. Dubai Public Prosecution Free Zones Authority of Ajman Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority Dubai Digital Authority ADGM ACADEMY LIMITED Ajman Department of Finance Dubai Government Human Resources

To see the full list of the Best Workplaces in Public Sector™ click below:

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-public-sector-2025-ksa

https://greatplacetowork.me/best-list/best-workplaces-in-public-sector-2025-uae/

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples’ lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute’s research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best Workplaces™ list.

For more information and registering for the 2025 and 2026 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/