Arab Finance: The Digital Egypt platform recorded notable growth in 2025, with the number of digital government services rising to more than 200 as adoption continued to increase across the country, the Egyptian cabinet stated.

Platform users grew from 8.1 million in 2024 to 10.4 million in 2025, an increase of 28%.

Transactions carried out through the platform reached 23.8 million, marking a 300% rise from the previous year.

Service packages also expanded by 64%, and 16 new applications were added on both iOS and Android.

Several new services were introduced during the year, including credit inquiries, services for Egyptians abroad, alternative housing application forms, and inquiries related to high school and diploma exam seating numbers.

Users can now view announcements from the Social Housing Fund and purchase application forms through the platform.

Additional services include obtaining replacement registration certificates, verifying their validity, and accessing e-litigation services developed with the Ministries of Justice and Interior, which have been extended to criminal courts.

The Applied Innovation Center’s work in developing natural language processing technologies for justice and government services was also highlighted.

These efforts support the broader digital transformation agenda and help improve access to public services.

