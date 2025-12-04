DUBAI – LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today announced an enhanced version of LexisNexis® IDVerse®, bringing next-generation document and biometric verification to industries including financial services, gaming, retail, telecommunications and more.

IDVerse® uses proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) models to help organizations detect sophisticated fraud, including deepfakes and synthetic identities, while enabling faster and more secure onboarding for trusted users.

The technology upgrade further increases verification accuracy and strengthens fraud detection while delivering a more efficient user experience by reducing steps in the verification process. Its deepfake detection technology helps organizations stay ahead of evolving threats from forged documents and images.

Fraudsters are adopting generative AI to create fraudulent identification, alter images and attempt account takeovers across digital commerce. Many organizations still rely on disconnected tools for device analysis, behavioral monitoring and identity verification. This fragmentation introduces procedural gaps, raises costs and complexity and adds friction that can undermine both security and the user experience.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions addresses these gaps by delivering integrated fraud solutions through the LexisNexis® Dynamic Decision Platform. Through a single API, organizations gain access to device risk detection, digital identity profiling, risk pattern analysis, suspicious behavior monitoring and identity fraud controls in a unified and comprehensive workflow.

What sets IDVerse apart

Global coverage: IDVerse promptly recognizes and extracts PII data from virtually all government-issued photo IDs worldwide, verifying identities from more than 220 countries and territories and supporting over 140 languages and typesets.

Conceal mode: IDVerse enables natural behavior by removing the user's image from the screen while they take a selfie, an element many people find off-putting. This change increases accuracy, improves liveness detection and reduces false positives and abandonment. Advanced depth perception models eliminate the need to smile, making the verification process more accurate and accessible for individuals with diverse abilities.

Document liveness: Video-based ID document capture stops injection of AI-generated or manipulated images. The Camera AI module dynamically optimizes frames, stitches optical character recognition (OCR) data across frames and detects document positioning, reducing glare and blur for precise text capture and greater accuracy.

Faster capture times: The platform reduces average capture times from 12 seconds to near-instant results and users can employ both front and back cameras on their devices.

Streamlined six-screen flow: The user interface reduces verification to six main screens and removes three steps from the previous process, resulting in lower friction and fewer drop-offs.

“Fraudsters innovate with speed and precision. Organizations can have both strong defenses and a seamless customer experience,” said Kimberly Sutherland, global head of fraud and identity, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. “This enhanced version of IDVerse delivers both. It enables efficient onboarding, sharper fraud detection and renewed trust at every stage of the customer lifecycle. We integrate innovative deepfake defenses and a more intuitive user experience, so organizations gain stronger protection without adding barriers for legitimate users.”

How the IDVerse platform strengthens trust

Verify genuine customers from the outset: IDVerse validates identification documents using proprietary AI and confirms legitimate ownership with biometric face matching and liveness checks. This approach helps ensure both security and a smoother onboarding experience for users and organizations.

Protect and retain trusted users: Biometric step-up authentication confirms identity quickly and helps prevent account takeovers, even when credentials are compromised.

Block generative AI deepfake attacks at the source: The platform’s deepfake detection engine uses a state-of-the-art, server-side defender to counter the latest liveness fraud and identifies sophisticated impersonation attempts without requiring users to complete extra steps.

The integration of IDVerse into the Dynamic Decision Platform provides unified orchestration and a 360-degree view of identity risk, allowing organizations to confidently verify identities and streamline consumer access to products and services.

