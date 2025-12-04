Hammertech, a subsidiary of Nordic Technology Group (NTG), has received a substantial repeat order valued at approximately NOK 4.1 million from a major global drilling service provider.

The customer has been evaluating AquaField Mud Meters across different operational settings, and this new order represents a continued scale-up of their use of the Hammertech technology.

The order includes equipment intended for both onshore and offshore operations, supporting the customer’s broader initiatives to improve operational insight and reduce manual handling.

AquaField Mud Meters have demonstrated strong performance in demanding drilling conditions by delivering real-time data on drilling fluid and solids content.

AquaField continues to gain momentum as a next-generation measurement technology in modern drilling workflows.

As the first solution capable of providing continuous measurement of both mud and solids in real time, AquaField enables operators to improve efficiency, enhance safety, and support increasingly automated drilling processes.

This repeat order reflects Hammertech’s growing footprint in the drilling technology segment. With rising international interest and multiple ongoing customer evaluations, Hammertech expects continued uptake through 2026 and expanding demand in subsequent years.

Kaare Lunde, CEO of Hammertech AS, said:“This repeat order confirms the value our technology brings to drilling operators seeking higher-quality real-time data. We are pleased to support a global industry player as they advance their measurement and automation capabilities.”

