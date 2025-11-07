Vodafone and AST SpaceMobile are planning to establish a satellite constellation aimed at delivering satellite-to-smartphone connectivity for commercial and government applications across Europe.

The constellation's European operational centre will be in Germany, with potential sites being considered near Munich or Hannover, the companies said on Friday. It will be managed by a joint venture set up by the two companies.

Satellite service providers are pushing to offer mobile connectivity as broadband internet demand in underserved areas grows. AST, which plans to deploy up to 60 satellites by 2026, is competing with Elon Musk's Starlink to win over telecoms providers seeking partners for satellite internet services. It currently has six satellites in orbit.

The German centre will ensure satellite connectivity for mobile network operators across Europe, supporting commercial mobile broadband, public protection and disaster relief efforts, Vodafone and AST said in a statement. Vodafone said operators in 21 European Union member states have shown interest in adopting the service, which relies on satellites in space beaming telephone signals back to Earth.

Commercial launch of the constellation is expected to begin in 2026.

Vodafone CEO Margherita Della Valle said in the press release that this "sovereign satellite solution" would give operators in Europe access to secure satellite communications that will complement terrestrial networks.

The British mobile operator is an investor in AST.

