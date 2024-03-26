Dubai: MoEngage, a marketing automation and customer engagement platform today announced that Santra, a UAE-based solution provider to home business owners, will use MoEngage’s technology platform to drive personalized real-time customer engagement and increase marketing efficiency.

Founded in 2022, Santra is an aggregator of the most talented home chefs in the UAE. With over 30k+ active installs on the app, 33K+ installs on iOS, and 15k+ installs on Android in the past two years, the brand has been able to empower women entrepreneurs and home chefs.

Santra will use MoEngage’s capabilities for:

Retaining the acquired customers with insightful and personalized engagement

Sending real-time and relevant communication to customers based on their journey and behavior.

“We are not only automating marketing tasks, we are shaping personalized journeys that forge genuine connections. MoEngage serves as the foundational layer in our marketing strategy, empowering us to deeply understand our audience, customize messaging, and execute impactful campaigns seamlessly”, Mustafa Alelayawi, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Santra

Using MoEngage, the Dubai-based brand will automate all campaigns, thus saving significant man-hours. Santra will also start using Journeys (Flows) and WhatsApp for better customer engagement.

“Santra is a powerful app enabling entrepreneurs and we are very happy to help them in doing so by providing a superior customer experience,” said Sweta Duseja, Director of Customer Success, Middle East, MoEngage.

Santra joins the growing list of 1200+ global companies across 35 countries, such as Azadea Group, Commercial Bank of Dubai, Landmark Group, Apparel Group, Airtel, Ola, Oyo, and Mashreq, that trust MoEngage to deliver a consistent experience across multiple devices and touchpoints.

About MoEngage

MoEngage is an insights-led customer engagement platform, trusted by more than 1200 global consumer brands such as Commercial Bank of Dubai, Mashreqbank, AMC Theatres, GMG, Azadea, Jazeera Airways, The Entertainer, Batelco, Landmark Group, and Alamar Foods. MoEngage empowers marketers and product owners with insights into customer behavior and the ability to act on those insights to engage customers across the web, mobile, email, social, and messaging channels. Consumer brands across 35 countries use MoEngage to power digital experiences for over 1 billion users every month. With offices in 13 countries, MoEngage is backed by Steadview Capital, Multiples Private Equity, Eight Roads, F-Prime Capital, Matrix Partners, Ventureast, and Helion Ventures.

To learn more, visit www.moengage.com

About Santra

Santra is an innovative online marketplace in the UAE specializing in homemade food and sweets. They support small business owners and homemade food and sweets makers by providing them with a user-friendly platform and marketplace application through which they can grow their businesses and reach a wider audience.

Santra helps locals turn their homes into their dream jobs by doing what they love every day. With 90% of their sellers being Emirati women, they are building a community that fights unemployment. Santra is revolutionizing the food system by helping mothers and locals participate in the food economy.

To learn more, visit https://santra.ae/

